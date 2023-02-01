Fort Orange Press Names Bryan Dandurand to Senior Vice President of Operations

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Orange Press is pleased to announce the hire of Bryan Dandurand as Senior Vice President of Operations. Bryan comes to Fort Orange Press from Runbeck Election Services, bringing over 30 years of experience in print manufacturing. Over the past 10 years, Bryan has continued to be at the forefront of operational excellence, having pioneered the process and procedures of vote-by-mail ballot production.

Since 1905, Fort Orange Press has successfully printed election ballots in New York State. Today, Fort Orange Press continues to lead the way in ballot printing by delivering top talent resources, streamlined processes and exemplary technology in the ever-growing vote-by-mail arena. The footprint of Fort Orange Press continues to grow throughout the United States, providing safe and secure vote-by-mail initiatives.

"I am excited to have Bryan join the Fort Orange Press team in this new role. Not only does Bryan bring 35 years of expertise in election ballot printing, he has significant experience in vote-by-mail printing, inserting and mailing. Bryan fully understands and has mastered the necessary disciplines and operational procedures to keep Fort Orange Press at the forefront of error-free vote-by-mail elections," says Robert Witko, President and CEO.

Personally, Bryan enjoys catching up on binge-worthy series with his beloved wife and dog. As new residents of the Northeast, they are excited to explore the region. Bryan is a devoted family man who enjoys spending quality time with his children and grandchildren. He is a strong chess player and has been known to challenge his coworkers to a game when the opportunity arises. "I am thrilled and honored to join Fort Orange Press. The company's 118-year proven track record and continued commitment to the future of ballot production is a winning combination. I look forward to bringing my skills to Fort Orange Press and contributing to the continued growth and future success of the company," says Dandurand.

ABOUT FORT ORANGE PRESS

Fort Orange Press fulfills clients' mission-critical printing and mailing needs from its high-tech, fully secure, modern facility in Albany, NY. Since 1905, Fort Orange Press has been a trusted partner to state and local municipalities and is one of the nation's leading ballot printing and mailing experts. Fort Orange Press' continued investment in leading-edge technology and process enhancements has provided an efficient, accurate and secure program for printing and mailing. Fort Orange Press' full services include data management and processing, intelligent printing, high-speed and secure inserting, fulfillment and mailing, as well as tracking and reporting technology to provide even further transparency for clients.

For more information, email election@fortorangepress.com or go to www.fortorangepress.com/election.

