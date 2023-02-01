NWS Named North American Distributor for Ireland’s KelTech IoE

Durham, N.C., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-service telecommunications materials, logistics, warehousing and kitting company NWS has reached an agreement to become the North American distributor for KelTech IoE, a Dublin, Ireland-based telecommunications equipment and solutions provider.

The deal, approved by both companies on Jan. 11, gives NWS a direct relationship with an up-and-coming manufacturer of innovative, energy efficient telecommunications equipment, including vaults and enclosures. The two companies expect to show together for the first time at the Connect (X) trade show being held May 8-10 in New Orleans.

As part of the agreement, KelTech products will be stocked by NWS at its main distribution facility in Carrollton, Texas.

“This partnership deepens our relationship with a very forward-thinking telecom manufacturer,” said Sam Clark, chief revenue officer of NWS. “They are a leader in innovative active and passive equipment for wireless and wireline applications, with an emphasis on developing creative ways to achieve sustainability and net zero energy efficiency. We are excited about the new types of solutions that the addition of KelTech will bring to our customers.”

KelTech IoE “looks forward to partnering and innovating with NWS in accelerating our business growth across the North American market,” said Mark Kellett, CEO of KelTech. “Their expertise allows them to quickly deliver equipment and support to carriers, project managers, and general contractors exactly when it is needed.”

A fast-growing solutions and logistics provider to carriers and telecommunications contractors, NWS produces and supplies a wide array of custom connectivity solutions, including bulk and custom fiber cable, and related installation material and equipment to wireless and broadband operators and contractors through offices and warehouses in North Carolina, Texas, and Illinois, as well as across Canada. The Durham, North Carolina-based company also offers services in cell site development, inventory management, and material distribution.

Founded in 2012, NWS is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector. Grain Management acquired NWS in 2021. Both NWS and Grain Management are Certified Minority Business Enterprises.

In 2022, NWS was ranked third on the 2022 North Carolina Mid-Market Fast 40 ranking. The annual ranking recognizes companies based in North Carolina that have annual revenues in the range of $10 million to $500 million and a record of rapid revenue and employment growth over the past three years.

KelTech IoE, which Mark Kellett founded in 2019, is focused on developing, manufacturing, and supplying smart sustainable solutions that connect and power a sustainable world. The business has achieved notable global recognition from the global utilities industry, including the title of the “World’s Best Start-up,” which it earned on Nov. 21 as one of 800 companies competing for the honor as part of the ambitious Free Electrons program.

KelTech IoE’s Dual Distributed Network (DDN) solution transforms last-mile communication network deployments through a symbiotic convergence of energy and data in a single integrated solution, resulting in a quicker, more cost effective and safer implementation. The company currently works with large clients across the telecom, construction, utility, and hospitality industries.

KelTech IoE’s head office is located in Dublin, with offices in the United Kingdom and United States as well as a presence in Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Australia.

About NWS

Since 2012, NWS has provided a wide array of mission-critical services to the wireless telecommunications industry. The company has established itself as a collaborative partner to carriers, general contractors, and tower/infrastructure owners through its expertise, quality of service, and ability to develop and deliver custom cabling solutions and equipment exactly when needed. By combining extensive industry knowledge, a flexible approach, and a disciplined focus on customer service, NWS is a proven partner in helping businesses tackle complex challenges and accelerate speed to market. Based in Durham, N.C., NWS serves businesses throughout the U.S. and in Canada, where it recently expanded its presence by acquiring Gap Wireless, in Mississauga, Ont., and JF TECH, in Blainville, Que. For more information, visit www.nwswireless.com .

About KelTech IoE