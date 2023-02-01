Kids Nutrition Market Sales to Top US$ 94.5 Billion from 2023 to 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5%|Key Players- Abbott, My Lunch Buddy, Good Wolf, Nestle: Mentions Persistence Market Research

New York:, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kids Nutrition market revenues were estimated at US$ 52 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 94.5 Billion. Prebiotic & Probiotic Supplements product dominates the Kids Nutrition Market with a projected CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.



Particularly throughout the early, formative years of life, children require nutrient-rich diets for healthy growth and development. Long-term selective eating in children can prevent them from receiving a complete and balanced diet, which can cause major health problems such as immunological deficiencies, malnutrition, decreased muscle mass, deteriorated bone health, and stunting which can have long-term effects from bad health outcomes.

Nowadays, new-aged parents are worried about their children’s eating habits, especially working parents. Globally, there is a rapid increase in the number of working moms. This may result in an unbalanced diet for their child. They may not get the adequate amount of nutrients such as the nutrients present in the breastmilk. This is a serious issue that many parents are facing.

To overcome this and to ensure that their child is availed of all the nutrients, they prefer nutritious products present in the market. Various innovations are taking place in the Kids Nutrition Market such as plant-based food products, which are in high demand nowadays. Many companies as well as governments are investing a large amount to provide children with nutrient-rich food. Thus, the increasing number of working mothers, government initiatives, and the launch of innovative nutritious products by companies will lead to the growth of the Kids Nutrition Market.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the Kids Nutrition Market are

Abbott

My Lunch Buddy

Good Wolf

Mead Johnson & Company LLC

Danone

Nestle

Perrigo Company Plc

Arla Foods Amba

Yamo AG

Nutribud Foods

Else Nutrition.

Few of the recent developments in the Kids nutrition market are:

• In January 2023, Abbott joined hands with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to create awareness of child nutrition and address the issue of malnutrition and stunting. Materials on how to identify and deal with fussy eating behaviors and suggestions for getting kids involved in the kitchen will be distributed to passengers on PIA domestic flights.

• In December 2022, Abbott Fund became the first sponsor of Easterseals Black Child Fund. This will help black children with autism and disabilities by providing timely diagnosis and treatments. Abbott also funded the Easterseal’s new program “the Project on Education and Community Health Equity (PEACHE)” with a $750,000 grant. This program will provide high-quality healthcare services to children in underprivileged communities.

• In July 2022, Danone launched a new Dairy & Plants Blend baby formula. This is the 1st formula developed in the industry, as the demand for vegetarian and flexitarian options is increasing from parents. It contains 60% plant-based and 40% dairy-based proteins. The consumption of plant-based foods is rising significantly, with almost 70% of parents increasingly preferring their children to eat more plant-based meals, and more than 37% of European Union consumers selecting a vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian diet.

• In April 2022, Horlicks India launched gummies named “Nutri Hu” to fulfil the nutritious demand of children who are 2 years and above. These Nutri gummies do not contain gelatine, artificial flavors, preservatives, and sucrose. By supplying important vitamins and minerals as well as elements that enhance immunity, Nutri Gummies are made to take the guesswork out of parenting. They want to give finicky eaters exactly what they need with Nutri Gummies.

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Kids Nutrition market, presenting historical market data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Kid’s Nutrition

Kid’s Nutrition Market by Product Type (Vitamins & Minerals, Protein, Omega-3, Prebiotic & Probiotic Supplements, Others),

(Vitamins & Minerals, Protein, Omega-3, Prebiotic & Probiotic Supplements, Others), Kid’s Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel (Online, Retail Sales stores), Age (1-2 Years, 3-5 Years, 6-10 Years, and 11-15 Years),

(Online, Retail Sales stores), Age (1-2 Years, 3-5 Years, 6-10 Years, and 11-15 Years), Kid’s Nutrition Market by Application (Snacks, Infant Milk, Protein Drinks and Bars, Others) and by Region – 2023 to 2033

Other Trending Reports:

