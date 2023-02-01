New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Microservices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798159/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Cloud Microservices Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Microservices estimated at US$981.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.6% over the period 2022-2030. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.3% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $287.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



The Cloud Microservices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$287.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$693.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 16.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)

- Amazon Web Services, Inc.

- CA Technologies, Inc.

- Contino Solutions Limited

- IBM Corporation

- Idexcel, Inc.

- Infosys Ltd.

- Kontena Inc.

- Macaw Software Inc.

- Marlabs Inc.

- Microsoft Corporation

- Netifi Inc.

- NGINX Inc.

- OpenLegacy Inc.

- Oracle Corporation

- Pivotal Software, Inc.

- RapidValue Solutions

- Robomq

- Salesforce.com, Inc.

- SmartBear Software, Inc.

- Software AG

- Syntel, Inc.

- Tata Consultancy Services Limited

- Unifyed

- Weaveworks Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Benefits

Introduction

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market by End Use

Retail and ecommerce Vertical Leads the Application Market

Regional Market Outlook

Market by Deployment Mode

A Prelude to Cloud Microservices

Cloud Microservices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Digital Transformation Drives the Cloud Microservices

Market

Innovations

Increasing Adoption of Cloud by Companies: A Key Growth Driver

Evolution of IoT applications to Drive Opportunities for Cloud

Microservices

Challenges in Implementation of Microservices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



