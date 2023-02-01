The Global Medical Specialty Bags Market is forecast to grow by $2287.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Specialty Bags Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03312113/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the medical specialty bags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of diseases, increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures, and technological advances.



The medical specialty bags market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Others



By Product

• IV fluids bags

• Ostomy bags

• CAPD bags

• Urine bags

• Others



By Geography

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the high growth potential in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the medical specialty bags market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing marketing strategies of vendors and increasing focus on the use of eco-friendly materials in medical specialty bags will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical specialty bags market covers the following areas:

• Medical specialty bags market sizing

• Medical specialty bags market forecast

• Medical specialty bags market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical specialty bags market vendors that include Ambu AS, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., CliniMed Ltd., Colo Majic Enterprises Ltd., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Hollister Inc., Macopharma SA, Medline Industries LP, Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd., SIPPEX, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, and Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH. Also, the medical specialty bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

