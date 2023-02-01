Asset Management Strategy Advisor Indefi Promotes Clémence Droin to Partner

PARIS, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indefi, a leading strategy advisor for asset managers worldwide, today announced it has appointed Clémence Droin to partner, effective immediately.

Previously, Droin was a senior engagement manager at the firm and was instrumental in furthering Indefi’s ongoing work with asset managers and private asset platforms. As Indefi continues to advise its clients on all facets of their business growth, Droin’s work in the European market in particular has been key to the firm’s overall success.

“From the beginning of her tenure at Indefi, Clémence has demonstrated a keen eye for overarching trends crucial to our clients’ strategic growth plans, as well as the cutting-edge initiatives they may be overlooking,” said Richard Bruyère, managing partner of Indefi. “Clémence’s expertise will be crucial as global managers enter a new market cycle and executives face questions they may not have anticipated.”

“I want to thank the leadership team for the opportunity to advance my career at Indefi,” said Droin. “Our reputation as a forward-thinking partner to the world’s top asset managers is unquestionable. I look forward to continued partnership with an incredibly talented team, and the chance to advise clients during fast-changing times for the industry.”

Prior to joining Indefi, Droin was an M&A analyst at Crédit Agricole CIB in Frankfurt, Germany, for two years. She began her career at Kepler Cheuvreux, where she served as an equity sales assistant. Droin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics from Vienna University, as well as two Master’s degrees in Finance and Corporate Finance from Paris Dauphine University.

Indefi currently has more than 80 strategy consultants working for asset managers and GPs, with operations spanning across Europe and the United States.

About Indefi

Founded in 2007, Indefi is a strategic consulting firm that has served more than two-thirds of the world’s largest asset and wealth managers, with a focus on developing and implementing growth strategies. Operating across Europe and the United States, the firm focuses on the business of asset management: market entry, product development and enhancement, sustainability strategy, acquisition support, and other drivers that enable growth. Indefi has been a UN PRI signatory since 2016. For more information, please visit www.indefi.com.

