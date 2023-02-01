Scissor Lift Market Size ($4.37Bn by 2028) Growth Forecasts at 4.9% CAGR During 2022 to 2028 - Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Scissor Lift Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Hydraulic, Mechanical, and Pneumatic); Movement Type (Mobile and Fixed); Industry (Construction, Manufacturing and Warehouse, and Others)," the global scissor lift market size is expected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2022 to USD 4.37 billion by 2028; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2028.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Scissor Lift Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT100001348/







Global Scissor Lift Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 3.56 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 4.37 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 224 No. of Tables 17 No. of Charts & Figures 72 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Movement Type, Industry Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Terex Corporation, JLG industries, Aichi Corporation, Haulotte Group, Linamar Corporation, MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Galmon (S) PTE. Ltd., Wiese, Inc, Edmolift AB1, Advance Lifts Inc. Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Scissor Lift Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPAT100001348/







Global Scissor Lift Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Terex Corporation; JLG Industries; Aichi Corporation; Haulotte Group; Linamar Corporation; MEC Aerial Work Platforms; GALMON (S) Pte Ltd.; Wese USA; Edmolift AB; and Advance Lifts, Inc. are among the key scissor lift market players operating in the market.

In July 2022: QuickJack declared a new product – 6000ELX Portable Car Lift. The new portable car lift is an affordable and compact solution for lifting electric vehicles for service, maintenance, and detailing at a shop, home, or on the go. The 6000ELX is a frame-engaging and compact scissor lift with an open-center design for complete access to a vehicle's undercarriage. Moreover, the 6000ELX has a rated lifting capacity of 6,000 lbs.

In October 2021: JCB India introduced the Access range with four electric scissor lifts. The new range includes S1930E, S3246E, S2632E, and S4046E, with working heights of 7.71 m, 11.7 m, 9.92 m, and 13.9 m, respectively. The company has entered into environment-friendly products and technologies by rolling out electric scissor lifts.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPAT100001348/







Scissor Lift Market: Industry Overview

Based on industry, the scissor lift market size is segmented into construction, manufacturing and warehouse, and others. The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest scissor lift market share in 2022. The global manufacturing industry is rapidly expanding as more and newer regions are investing in adopting manufacturing plants in their localities. The expansion in the manufacturing industry is highly driven by economic growth worldwide. Also, the industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory. This technological revolution in the factories has encouraged the manufacturing industries to further invest in emerging technologies to enhance their productivity and production cycle.

Manufacturers are looking ahead for taking best out of digital transformation era and stringent health & safety regulations which are majorly prevailing in the construction industry. Countries such as China, India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are investing massively in their manufacturing sector to promote domestic manufacturing sector. Favourable government policies and FDIs for strengthening manufacturing sector in mentioned countries is expected to drive the demand for scissor lifts, and in turn will boost the scissor lift market growth.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPAT100001348







The scissor lift market size is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. APAC held the second-largest scissor lift market share in 2022, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. APAC comprises several developing economies, such as China, India, and many Southeast Asian countries, strongly demanding infrastructure projects. The rising population of these countries is the main driver for the construction sector in the region. In the Philippines, the government has launched a public-private partnership (PPP) program to facilitate the development of national and local-level infrastructural projects. Similarly, Thailand's government is also focused on PPP to enhance its infrastructure development. This signifies the large role played by the governments of different countries based in APAC in supporting infrastructure development. Further, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) of Singapore expects that the total construction projects would be valued between S$ 27 billion and S$ 32 billion in 2022, out of which public sector projects hold the majority share. The constant development and rise in the need for housing in the region are further expected to influence the growth of the scissor lift market during the forecast period.

Recently, China has evolved to be the hotbed to produce scissor lifts. Not only Chinese manufacturers but other established manufacturers across the globe are foreseeing China as a land of opportunities. Hence, they have moved a cumulative share of the production to the country. JLG and Genie already have well-established manufacturing plants in China, where electric scissor lifts capture a significant fragment of production for the global marketplace. These plants are considered equal in production capabilities to their other plants worldwide. The shift in the manufacturing trend is expected to generate substantial growth opportunities for the scissor lift market, particularly in Asian countries.





Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Scissor Lift Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAT100001348/







Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Scissor Lift Market Growth:

North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies. Any impact on the growth of industries is expected to negatively affect the regional economic growth. Governments imposed lockdowns to limit human movement and curb the spread of COVID-19, leading manufacturing facilities to experience lower-than-usual production volumes. This factor limited the production of scissor lifts to some extents, however, have not impact the scissor lift market growth negatively. On the contrary, the adoption of equipment with limited human contact increased in warehouses, factories, and other crucial application areas. The US is one of the largest markets for developing autonomous technologies and integrating them into machines to make them automated at a high level. The mentioned fact of the country being advanced in technologies is revolutionized the usage of scissor lifts during the pandemic. Inclination towards using autonomous technologies with less workers is projected to contribute toward adopting more material handling equipment including scissor lifts. This inclination towards scissor lift among warehouses and industries is increasing, which in turn would create a positive impact on the scissor lift market.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market – The Global Vertical Lift Module Market size accounted for US$ 808.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ US$ 1667.6 Mn in 2025.

Heavy Duty Lifts Market – Heavy duty lifts are used for handling and lifting of heavy equipment. The automotive sector is one of the leading procurers in heavy duty lifts for maintenance purposes.

Platform Lifts Market – Platform lifts are the elevator that is used to lift people or wheelchair up and down floors. These lifts are primarily designed to give access to people who have difficulty with a staircase.

Construction Lift Market – The rising number of high rise residential buildings and non-residential building in the developed, as well as developing countries, are leading the construction lift market to propel over the years.

Automotive Lift Market – Automotive lift is a lift which is basically used for lifting vehicles in garages, manufacturing sites, or any other repair centers.

Aerial Lift Market – An aerial lift is a type of elevator work platform and is a mechanical device that gives temporary access for equipment or people for inaccessible work areas, mainly heights.

Heat Shrink Tubing Market – The global heat shrink tubing market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,070.53 million in 2022 to US$ 2,877.64 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Automotive Hydraulic Cylinders Market – The automotive hydraulic cylinders market is projected to grow from US$ 888.42 million in 2022 to US$ 1,207.58 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Smart Toilet Market – The global smart toilet market size is expected to grow from US$ 6,086.25 million in 2022 to US$ 11,620.76 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Air Cargo Market – The global air cargo market size is expected to grow from US$ 123.90 billion in 2022 to US$ 175.24 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: