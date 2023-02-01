Global Online Doctor Consultation Market Size & Share Revenue Is Predicted to Reach $15375.16 Million by 2028, Grow at a CAGR of 26.10

New York, NY, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Online Doctor Consultation Market By Indication (Cardiology, Dermatology, Diabetes Consultation, Gastroenterology, General Physician, Gynecology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Sexology, Stress And Mental Health, Weight Management, Others), By Consultation (Audio Chat, Video Chat), By Application (Disease-Specific, Health Assessment, Health Education, Medical Files Management, Online Reference Services, Remote Consultation), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Doctor Consultation Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3824.10 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15375.16 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26.10 during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Online Doctor Consultation? How big is the Online Doctor Consultation Industry?

Online Doctor Consultation Report Coverage & Overview:

A virtual consultation between a doctor and a patient via a video call program or app is called an "online doctor consultation." Because of its potential, it is becoming extremely popular. It makes service delivery quick and simple. It also helps to cut costs and save time and effort. Additionally, common conditions including acne, the flu, sinuses, bites from deer ticks, and urinary tract infections can be successfully treated with online doctor consultations.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/online-doctor-consultation-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 269+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Online Doctor Consultation Market: Growth Dynamics

It is anticipated that an increase in the senior population and a growth in the prevalence of several diseases, including diabetes, orthopedic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and dermatitis, will spur the global online doctor consultations market during the projected period. The major restraints to the online doctor consultation market are consumers still place more trust in in-person interactions and rural communities lack the information & resources necessary to receive such services. The market for online doctor consultations offers advantages like a larger consumer base and accessibility to specialized services even from remote places.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/online-doctor-consultation-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3824.10 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 15375.16 million CAGR Growth Rate 26.10 CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Babylon Health, CallHealth, DocPrime, DocsApp, Eclinic, eVaidya Pvt. Ltd., iCliniq, LiveHealth Online, Lybrate, Phasorz Technology Private Ltd., Sanitas, Singularity Healthcare IT Systems Pvt. Ltd., VSee, YourDoctors.Online Key Segment By Indication, By Consultation, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Online Doctor Consultation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global online doctor consultation market is segregated based on indication, consultation, application, and region.

Based on indication, the market is divided into cardiology, dermatology, diabetes consultation, gastroenterology, general physician, gynecology, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, sexology, stress & mental health, weight management, and others. Among these, the dermatology segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on the consultation, the market is classified into audio chat and video chat. In 2021, the video chat category dominated the global market. Based on application, the market is divided into disease-specific health assessment, health education, medical files management, online reference services, and remote consultation disease-specific health assessment is the most lucrative.

The global Online Doctor Consultation market is segmented as follows:

By Indication

Cardiology

Dermatology

Diabetes Consultation

Gastroenterology

General Physician

Gynecology

Neurology

Oncology

Orthopedics

Pediatrics

Sexology

Stress and Mental Health

Weight Management

Others

By Consultation

Audio Chat

Video Chat

By Application

Disease-Specific Health Assessment

Health Education

Medical Files Management

Online Reference Services

Remote Consultation

Browse the full “Online Doctor Consultation Market By Indication (Cardiology, Dermatology, Diabetes Consultation, Gastroenterology, General Physician, Gynecology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Sexology, Stress And Mental Health, Weight Management, Others), By Consultation (Audio Chat, Video Chat), By Application (Disease-Specific, Health Assessment, Health Education, Medical Files Management, Online Reference Services, Remote Consultation), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-doctor-consultation-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Online Doctor Consultation market include -

Babylon Health

CallHealth

DocPrime

DocsApp

Eclinic

eVaidya Pvt. Ltd.

iCliniq

LiveHealth Online

Lybrate

Phasorz Technology Private Ltd.

Sanitas

Singularity Healthcare IT Systems Pvt. Ltd.

VSee

YourDoctors.Online

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Online Doctor Consultation market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 26.10 during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Online Doctor Consultation market size was valued at around US$ 3824.10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15375.16 million by 2028.

The restrictions on physical contact have greatly boosted the global online doctor consultation market.

By Indication, the dermatology category dominated the market in 2021.

By consultation, the video chat category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the disease-specific health assessment category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the online doctor consultation market in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/online-doctor-consultation-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Online Doctor Consultation industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Online Doctor Consultation Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Online Doctor Consultation Industry?

What segments does the Online Doctor Consultation Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Online Doctor Consultation Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Indication, By Consultation, By Application, and By Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6614

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global online doctor consultation market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Since video doctor consultations are already a popular practice in North America, the region is anticipated to dominate the global market for online medical consultations. Players in North American telemedicine benefit greatly from government monitoring support. According to the America Hospital Association, 65 percent of U.S. hospitals use video and other forms of technology to communicate with patients and practitioners who provide consultations. Consumers find video consultations on a computer, tablet, or smartphone more appealing. For instance, a 2015 American Well Telemedicine Consumer survey found that 64% of Americans were open to a video consultation with their physician.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

August 2020: Teladoc Health (US) and Livongo (US) partnered to improve online consultations by providing AI technology for quick diagnosis and consultation for Teladoc's customers throughout the world.

July 2020: To expand Teladoc's product and service offering and strengthen its position among hospitals and healthcare systems, the company sought to purchase InTouch Health.

March 2020: The Practo + health plan, which offers unlimited online doctor consultations, was introduced by Practo (India).

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/online-doctor-consultation-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Online Doctor Consultation Market?

Which key factors will influence Online Doctor Consultation Market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the Online Doctor Consultation Market during 2022-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the Online Doctor Consultation Market during 2022-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the Online Doctor Consultation Market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the Online Doctor Consultation Market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Healthcare CRM Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-crm-market

Tissue Diagnostic Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tissue-diagnostic-market

Peptide Therapeutics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/peptide-therapeutics-market

Urgent Care Apps Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/urgent-care-apps-market

Diabetic Retinopathy Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/diabetic-retinopathy-market

Molecular Breeding Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/molecular-breeding-market

Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/veterinary-ultrasound-scanners-market

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/big-data-analytics-in-healthcare-market

Neuroprosthetics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/neuroprosthetics-market

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/neurorehabilitation-devices-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?