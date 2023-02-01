Global Motor Grader Market to Worth $36B by 2030 with Expanding Construction and Mining Sectors

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Here are some interesting insights from a new report on the global motor grade and leveller market published by IndexBox.



Market Overview and Forecast

The global motor grader and leveller market is expected to rise from $32B in 2022 to $36B in 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 1.5% during the forecast period, according to IndexBox. The expansion is driven by surging demand from construction, forestry and mining sectors, the major end-users.

Motor graders, also known as road graders or simply graders, are essential pieces of heavy machinery used to construct and maintain roads and highways. They have a blade in the front, which is used to grade dirt, gravel, and asphalt surfaces.

The increasing population and rapid urbanization have led to the need for infrastructure development, which is directly driving the demand for graders and levellers. Government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Smart Cities Mission' are also anticipated to result in increased infrastructure spending, thereby fueling the market growth. The rise in public-private partnerships (PPP) is another factor that is expected to stimulate market expansion. PPPs provide an opportunity for private companies to invest in construction projects, which would otherwise be difficult to finance solely through government funds. This model of funding has been successful in developed countries and is now being adopted by developing nations as well. However, high initial investment costs and difficulty in acquiring skilled labor are some of the challenges faced by the motor grader market.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing government expenditure on public works and infrastructure development in China and India . North America is expected to witness a moderate growth rate due to slow economic development in the US. The South American market outlook is detailed below.

South American Market

The South American motor grader market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The construction industry in the region is growing at a rapid pace, owing to the increasing infrastructural development activities. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for motor graders in the region. Moreover, the rising use for road maintenance equipment from countries such as Brazil and Chile are also anticipated to drive the market. However, stringent emission norms and regulations are hampering the growth.

The construction industry in South America has been witnessing significant expansion over the past few years on account of various government initiatives toward infrastructure development across the region. For instance, according to the World Bank's report titled "Latin America & Caribbean Infrastructure Finance: Drivers of Investment", around $1 trillion is required for infrastructure development in Latin America by 2030. Also, as per Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report titled "Infrastructure Gap Index 2018", Latin America requires an additional investment of around $500B every year through 2025 just to catch up with developed nations in terms of infrastructure quality. Brazil is set to dominate the market in the coming decade.

SWOT Analysis for Major Players

Caterpillar Inc. is one of the leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. The company has a strong global presence with over 500 facilities in more than 180 countries. Caterpillar is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, USA.

Strengths: strong brand recognition globally, diversified product portfolio, financial stability.

Weaknesses: high debt levels, volatile end markets.

Opportunities: growing demand for construction equipment in Asia Pacific and South America.

Threats: increasing competition from Japanese manufacturers, rising input costs.

Komatsu Ltd. is a large manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, as well as industrial machinery and vehicles. The company has a strong presence in both the domestic Japanese and in international markets. Komatsu is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Strengths: strong brand recognition in Japan, diversified product portfolio, cost efficient manufacturing operations.

Weaknesses: lack of presence in some key international markets.

Opportunities: growing demand for construction and mining equipment globally.

Threats: increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers, rising input costs.

