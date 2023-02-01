Illinois Hair Stylist and Salon Owner Launches Hair Care Brand for Extensions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Craig, hair stylist and salon owner of Ri & Co Salon, launched a new hair care product line and hand-tied hair extensions collection.

The new line, Future You, aims to bring moisture back to hair. Craig decided to start her own line of hair care when she was frustrated with the lack of truly hydrating products on the market. Though it was originally formulated with extensions in mind, each Future You product will nourish and hydrate all types of natural hair as well.

Riley is excited to provide this caliber of hair care products to both stylist and consumer alike.

"During the many years I spent behind the chair as a stylist and a salon owner myself, I started to see the disinformation and inconsistencies in hair care marketing. I was inspired to bring honesty, education, quality, and of course, moisture, to stylists and their clients with Future You," she said.

Future You was developed by working closely with a team of cosmetic chemists, which means that Craig was involved in each step of the production process. Future You offers a complete hair care regimen, including a deeply hydrating shampoo and conditioner, hair masque, hair serum, detangling spray and heat protectant. Craig's line uses ingredients that are scientifically proven to moisturize, repair and strengthen hair, such as Kakadu plum extract, Camellia sinensis leaf extract, bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapples, and provitamin B5.

A few months after she finalized the Future You product line, Craig began developing Future You's hair extension line. As a stylist, Craig specializes in installing hand-tied extensions. However, Craig noticed that the quality of the extensions on the market decreased dramatically post-pandemic, along with the product education available to stylists.

She decided to create her own line of high-quality hair extensions, with which she could provide the level of customer service and stylist education she found was missing from the industry. Future You extensions are made from premium quality, industry-standard human hair. They are double drawn, mustache- and silicone-free, and they are available in nine easy-to-color shades.

Craig will launch her new line with a series of salon pop-ups in the Midwest and East Coast.

Learn more about Future You at futureyou.co and on Instagram at @futureyoubabe.

Contact Information:

Caroline Kalentzos

POSH PR

prdoll@poshpr.com

804-939-7674



Related Images











Image 1: Riley Craig





Future You Hair Care









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment