China Semiconductor Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Report 2022-2032

The series of processes in semiconductor processes to add the desired thin-film of molecular or atomic units to a wafer is called deposition. Thin films are films that cannot be achieved by mechanical processing alone and are less than 1 micron thick and are used to produce conductive or insulating layers, to produce antireflective films to improve light absorption, to temporarily block etching, and other effects. Thin-film deposition methods can be broadly divided into Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) methods.



Since the technology level of semiconductor equipment produced by local Chinese companies is limited and cannot cover the needs of China's semiconductor industry, China needs to import a large amount of semiconductor equipment including thin-film deposition equipment every year.



In 2021, China imported 2,959 units of thin-film deposition equipment (including chemical vapor deposition devices for manufacturing semiconductor devices or ICs, physical vapor deposition devices for manufacturing semiconductor devices or ICs and other thin-film deposition equipment for making semiconductor parts or integrated circuits, the same below), up 46.12% year-on-year, and imported US$5.502 billion, up 71.95% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China imported 2,231 units of thin-film deposition equipment, down 7.54% year-on-year, and imported US$4.444 billion, down 0.91% year-on-year.



The publisher's analysis, in 2018-2022, the average import price of thin-film deposition equipment in China generally shows a change trend of first decrease and then increase. In 2019, the average import price of thin-film deposition equipment in China is US$1,409,100 per unit, down 12.51% year-on-year.

In 2019-2022, the average import price of thin-film deposition equipment in China increases continuously. In 2021, the average import price of thin-film deposition equipment in China is US$1,859,300 per unit, up 17.67% y-o-y. From January to October 2022, the average price of thin film deposition equipment imports in China is US$1,991,900 per unit, up 7.18% y-o-y.



Among various types of thin-film deposition equipment, CVD equipment is the main import type in China. In 2021, China imported 1,969 units of CVD equipment, accounting for 66.54% of the total imports of thin-film deposition equipment in that year, and the import value of US$4.235 billion, accounting for 76.97% of the total imports.



In 2021, China imported thin-film deposition equipment from a total of 18 countries and regions. Among them, The publisher analyzes that the U.S., Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Germany are the major importers of thin-film deposition equipment in China by import volume. The U.S. is the largest importer of thin-film deposition equipment in China. 2021, China imported 622 units of thin-film deposition equipment from the U.S., accounting for 21.02% of the total import volume and US$1.099 billion, accounting for 19.98% of the total import value.



The publisher expects that in the short term it will be difficult for China's locally manufactured semiconductor equipment such as semiconductor thin-film deposition equipment to cover all the needs of Chinese chip companies, and therefore China's imports of semiconductor thin-film deposition equipment are expected to continue to rise from 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

China's Semiconductor Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Semiconductor Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Semiconductor Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Semiconductor Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Semiconductor Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Semiconductor Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Semiconductor Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Semiconductor Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Semiconductor Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 Import Analysis of Thin-film Deposition Equipment in China

1.1. Import Scale of Thin-film Deposition Equipment in China

1.1.1. Import Volume of Thin-film Deposition Equipment in China

1.1.2. Import Value of Thin-film Deposition Equipment in China

1.1.3. Import Price of Thin-film Deposition Equipment in China

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Thin-film Deposition Equipment in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Thin-film Deposition Equipment in China

1.2. Major Import Sources of Thin-film Deposition Equipment in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China PVD Equipment Import Analysis

2.1. Import Volume of PVD Equipment

2.2. Import Value of PVD Equipment

2.3. Import Price of PVD Equipment

2.4 Import Dependence of PVD Equipment

2.5 Import Analysis of Various Types of PVD Equipment

2.5.1. Import Volume of PVD Equipment by Type

2.5.2. Import Value of PVD Equipment by Type

2.5.3. Import Price of Various PVD Equipment

2.6 Import Sources of PVD Equipment

2.6.1. By Import Volume

2.6.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China CVD Equipment Import Analysis

3.1. Import Volume of CVD Equipment

3.2. Import Value of CVD Equipment

3.3. Import Price of CVD Equipment

3.4 Import Dependence of CVD Equipment

3.5 Import Analysis of Various Types of CVD Equipment

3.5.1. Import Volume of CVD Equipment by Type

3.5.2. Import Value of CVD Equipment by Type

3.5.3. Import Price of Various Types of CVD Equipment

3.6 Import Sources of CVD Equipment

3.6.1. By Import Volume

3.6.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment

4.1. Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Volume

4.2. Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Volume

4.3. Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Price

4.4 Import Dependence of Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment

4.5 Analysis of Various Types of Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment Imports

4.5.1. Import Volume of Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment by Type

4.5.2. Import Value of Various Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment

4.5.3. Import Price of Various Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment

4.6. Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Sources

4.6.1. By Import Volume

4.6.2. By Import Value



5. 2018-2022 China's Main Import Sources Analysis of Thin-film Deposition Equipment

5.1 U.S. Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Analysis

5.2. Japan Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Analysis

5.3. Singapore Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Analysis

5.4 South Korea Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Analysis

5.5 Germany Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Analysis

5.6. Other Thin-film Deposition Equipment Import Analysis



6. 2023-2032 China's Imports of Thin-film Deposition Equipment Outlook

6.1 Factors Affecting the Import of Thin-film Deposition Equipment in China

6.1.1 Favorable Factors

6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

6.2. Import Forecast of Thin-film Deposition Equipment in China, 2023-2032

6.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

6.2.3. Major Import Types of Thin-film Deposition Equipment Forecast



