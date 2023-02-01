The Global GIS Market is forecast to grow by $13429.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.42% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GIS Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365691/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the GIS market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by integration of BIM and GIS, rising applications of gis solutions in disaster management, and increasing adoption of gis solutions in healthcare, insurance and other sectors.



The GIS market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Data

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of gis solutions for soil and water management as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market growth during the next few years. Also, development of indigenous mapping systems and rising demand for miniaturization of technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the GIS market covers the following areas:

• GIS market sizing

• GIS market forecast

• GIS market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GIS market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., AmigoCloud Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi Target, Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Rolta India Ltd., Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd., Takor Group Ltd., TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., and UrtheCast Corp. Also, the GIS market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

