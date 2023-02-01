Axiom Real-Time Metrics Celebrates One Year at New Global Headquarters Located in Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations is celebrating its one-year anniversary at their new Global Headquarters.



Axiom’s expansion into its new 65,000-square feet Global Corporate Headquarters in Toronto, Canada is the result of an incredible period of 5 years of exceptional growth.



“I couldn’t be more proud of the hundreds of data-driven studies that we have delivered across a wide spectrum of small-to-medium life science companies over the past several years,” says Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO.

“The collaborative shared vision that my leadership and team members engage in daily has always been to focus on constantly seeking to innovate in how trials get accomplished. The constant action of moving critical eClinical technology and essential services such Data Analytics forward requires a collaborative environment. Satellite, has contributed to this in many ways,” said Schachter.

The new office footprint delivers a 10,000-foot lounge and coffee bar, fresh fruit and snacks daily, 22 boardrooms, training facilities, an outdoor green space that enables teams to work outside in the summer and fall months, seating and offices for hundreds of team members.

"Our new Global Headquarters offers our team members strategic planning, collaboration and executional space to manage our clients' focused growing unified eClinical technology and study operational needs,” Schachter adds.

“Growing with Axiom over the past 12 years has been an amazing journey for me. Being a part of a expanding team has been rewarding and looking back on where we came from in our first office to where we are now seems unbelievable. Having dedicated spaces to collaborate with team members makes meeting our clients needs that much easier. On top of the great places to work, the lounge area and coffee bar go a long way to promoting those spur of the moment discussions where creativity is often born," says Quinn Zarubick, VP Project Management and eClinical Operations.



“As we celebrate and reflect on the first year at our new office, we are extremely proud and excited with our accomplishments. Thank you, Andrew for continuously driving the business forward that continues to support our growth. We enjoy collaborating in person across all teams in creative and well-designed meeting rooms. The office is one of many benefits of working at Axiom and assists us in fostering our corporate core values – Passion, Collaboration, Dynamic, Growth, Family, Diversity, Results – which are the backbone of our delivery and culture. We remain committed to our goals and more importantly our people and are looking forward to another successful year filled with growth and innovation,” says Roslyn Arjoon, VP Client Growth & Access.

