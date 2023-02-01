Global Regenerative (Farming) Agriculture Market Size Projected to Reach USD 23.84 Billion by 2030, at 14.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Regenerative Agriculture Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Practice (Holistic Planned Grazing, Agroforestry, Pasture Cropping, Agroecology, Aquaculture, Silvopasture, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global regenerative agriculture/farming market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 23.84 Billion by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 7.74 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% from 2022 to 2030”

What is Regenerative (Farming) Agriculture? How Big is the Regenerative (Farming) Agriculture Market?

Overview

Regenerative agriculture is a way of farming that focuses on soil health. When soil is healthy, it produces more food and nutrition, stores more carbon, and increases biodiversity and the variety of species. The rapidly rising demand for the regenerative agriculture market can be attributed to the fact that agriculture today is using heavy machinery, fertilizers, and pesticides to maximize food production, which contributes to soil degradation and loss.

Numerous farmers worldwide are embracing advanced farming practices due to growing anxieties about water, soil, and air depleting conditions and expanding greenhouse gas emissions which enhance the market growth. Increasing demand for high-quality food and strengthening the soil grade and the organic matter in the soil drive the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Alter Eco Americas Inc.

Bluebird Grain Farms

Cargill Inc.

CIBO Technologies

Continuum Ag

Danone SA

EcoFarm

General Mills Inc

Grounded South Africa

Nestlé S.A.

New Life Tree Syrups

RegenAG

Regeneration Canada

Soil Capital Ltd.

White Oak Pastures

Key factors driving market growth

Loss of biodiversity by depletion of soil to push the market

The depletion of soil ultimately causes a loss of biodiversity. In addition, the soil is a non-renewable source, and the conservation of the soil is essential for food safety. The sustainable future of the agriculture industry as the soil is the ultimate resource for food and heavily impacts our nutrition. The regenerative agriculture market size is expanding as the loss or decay of soil is not repairable within human life. Thus soil quality is directly related to the quantity and quality of the food, which directly impacts food nutrition.

Regenerative agriculture market sales are soaring as its benefits such as waste reduction, conservation and CO2 emissions, and increased soil fertility organically. Thus manufacturers are launching new products and initiatives in the market, leading to its growth. Moreover, the fertile soil encourages the growth of plants by providing nutrients. It acts as a water tank and serves as a foundation for plant roots which in turn prevents the decay and depletion of vegetation and trees and greenery.

Recent trends influencing the market

Increased attention on product procurement to drive the market

Increased awareness by the companies on product procurement and higher emphasis on producing cost-effective restorative agriculture instruments and systems to promote soil conditions are anticipated to contribute to the growing agriculture trend.

Revenue growth of the market is significantly driven by increasing demand for high-quality food and food products, increasing demand for reducing carbon emissions, enhancing soil health and water cycles, and rapidly expanding global population.

Segmentation Assessment

Carbon sequestration segment dominated the market

Based on application, the carbon sequestration segment dominated the market, and it’s expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Regenerative agriculture market demand is rising due to increased concerns to combat global environmental disruption, extensive use of no-till agriculture, crop rotation, animal rotation, and recycling methods, which is expected to boost segment growth over the projected period. These approaches combine effectively with the ethos of sustainable farming to generate nutritious soil, healthful eating, fresh water, and clean air using low cost locally sourced resources.

Regenerative (Farming) Agriculture Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 23.84 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 7.74 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.4% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Alter Eco Americas, Inc., Bluebird Grain Farms, Cargill, Inc., CIBO Technologies, Continuum Ag, Danone SA, EcoFarm, General Mills, Inc, Grounded South Africa, Nestlé S.A., New Life Tree Syrups, RegenAG, Regeneration Canada, Soil Capital Ltd., and White Oak Pastures. Segments Covered By Practice, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Companies support sustainable agriculture to propel the North American market

North America held the largest regenerative agriculture market share as growing companies support sustainable agriculture. The presence of major market players is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Danone North America, a food and beverage company with a diversified range of dairy and plant-based products, expanded its regenerative farming programs, which is the most expensive toil to date.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable pace throughout the forecast period due to the presence of vast agricultural land along with a large population. Moreover, increasing government initiatives to promote intensive agricultural techniques, together with rising awareness regarding soil improvement, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Browse the Detail Report “Regenerative Agriculture Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Practice (Holistic Planned Grazing, Agroforestry, Pasture Cropping, Agroecology, Aquaculture, Silvopasture, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/regenerative-agriculture-market

Polaris market research has segmented the regenerative agriculture market report based on practice, application, and region:

By Practice Outlook

Aquaculture

Holistic Planned Grazing

Agroecology

Agroforestry

Biochar

Pasture Cropping

Silvopasture

Others

By Application Outlook

Carbon Sequestration

Nutrient Cycling

Biodiversity

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

