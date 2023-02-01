China Grain Sorghum Import Industry Report 2022: Analysis 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Grain Sorghum Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sorghum is one of the common crops that can be used as feed, as well as for brewing, alcohol production, and other uses. China imports large amounts of sorghum each year because of the low price of imported sorghum.



In 2021, China imported 9.416 million tons of grain sorghum, up 95.6% year-on-year, and US$3.03 billion, up 162.1% year-on-year. in the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 8.928 million tons of grain sorghum, up 21.4% year-on-year, and US$3.30 billion, up 41.5% year-on-year.



In 2018-2022, the average price of grain sorghum imports in China showed an overall upward trend. In 2018-2020, the average price of grain sorghum imports stabilized in the price range of US$230-240 per ton. In 2021, the average price of grain sorghum imports in China rose to US$321.7 per ton, an increase of 33.9% y-o-y. The average price of imported grain sorghum in the first three quarters of 2022 was US$369.5 per ton, an increase of 16.5% year-on-year.



China's imports of grain sorghum can be divided into two categories: grain sorghum for cultivation and other grain sorghum. According to the publisher's analysis, other grain sorghum is the main import species for China. In 2021, China imported other grain sorghum from four countries. The publisher's analysis shows that the U.S., Argentina, and Australia are the main sources of China's grain sorghum imports by import volume.



Among them, the United States is China's largest source of grain sorghum imports. In 2021, China imported 6.547 million tons of grain sorghum of U.S., accounting for 69.5% of total imports that year, and US$2.12 billion, accounting for 70.1% of total imports that year.



In recent years, China's sorghum processing industry has grown rapidly, with grain sorghum being widely used as a feedstock, brewing and biofuel ingredient. China's domestic grain sorghum production is unable to meet domestic demand and its dependence on grain sorghum imports is high, making China the world's top importer of sorghum. The publisher estimates that China's sorghum imports are expected to continue to grow from 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

China's Sorghum Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Sorghum Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Sorghum Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Sorghum Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Sorghum Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Sorghum Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Sorghum Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Sorghum Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Sorghum Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Grain Sorghum Import Analysis

1.1. Scale of China's Grain Sorghum Imports

1.1.1. Import Volume of Grain Sorghum in China

1.1.2. Import Value of Grain Sorghum in China

1.1.3. Import Price of Grain Sorghum in China

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Grain Sorghum in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Grain Sorghum in China

1.2. Major Import Sources of Grain Sorghum in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. 2018-2022 China's Grain Sorghum for Cultivation Import Analysis

2.1. Import Volume of Grain Sorghum for Cultivation

2.2. Import Value of Grain Sorghum for Cultivation

2.3. Import Price of Grain Sorghum for Cultivation

2.4. Import Sources of Grain Sorghum for Cultivation

2.4.1. By Import Volume

2.4.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Other Grain Sorghum Import Analysis

3.1. Other Grain Sorghum Imports by Volume

3.2. Other Grain Sorghum Import Value

3.3. Other Grain Sorghum Import Prices

3.4. Other Grain Sorghum Import Dependence

3.5. Other Grain Sorghum Imports by Source

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 China Grain Sorghum Major Import Sources Analysis

4.1. US Grain Sorghum Import Analysis

4.2. Argentina Grain Sorghum Import Analysis

4.3. Australia Grain Sorghum Import Analysis

4.4. Myanmar Grain Sorghum Import Analysis

4.5. Other Grain Sorghum Import Analysis



5. Outlook for China's Grain Sorghum Imports 2023-2032

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Grain Sorghum Imports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's Grain Sorghum Imports Forecast 2023-2032

5.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Major Import Sources Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfpl63-report?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.