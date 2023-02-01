New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Balls Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798123/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Ceramic Balls Market to Reach $810.3 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ceramic Balls estimated at US$534.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$810.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Alumina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$307.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Silicon segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $145.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Ceramic Balls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$145.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$176.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$110 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Axens SA
- Carter Manufacturing Ltd.
- CoorsTek, Inc.
- Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd.
- Fineway Inc.
- Global Precision Ball Roller
- Guangzhou Chemxin Environmental Material Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Industrial Tectonics Inc.
- Industrie Bitossi S.P.A.
- Metalball
- Ningbo Tianyi Chemical Industrial (Tci) Co., Ltd.
- Pingxiang XINGFENG Chemical Packing Co., Ltd.
- Saint-Gobain
- Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.
- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
- Vereinigte Fullkorper-Fabriken GmbH & Co. KG
- Xi’an Lvneng Purification Technology Limited
- Zibo Sinoshine Industrial Ceramic Co., Ltd.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Ceramic Balls - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Ceramic Balls
Ceramic Balls Market to Witness Rapid Growth
Superior Benefits of Ceramic Balls over Steel Balls Propel
Market Demand
Bearings- A Key Application of Ceramic Balls
Silicon-based Ceramic Balls to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Other Applications
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Demand from Automotive Industry Spurs Market Expansion
Chemical Industry: Stable Growth Outlook Augurs Well for
Ceramic Balls Market
Competition
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
