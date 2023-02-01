English Danish

The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Meeting today, the shareholders’ committee of Ringkjøbing Landbobank elected Lene Weldum as a new member of the board of directors, to take effect immediately after the annual general meeting on 1 March 2023.

It is a condition of the election that the annual general meeting approves the proposed amendment of the articles of association which permits an increase in the number of board members.

Lene Weldum was born in 1960 and lives in Strib, Denmark. From 1990 to 2022 she held various positions at Bankdata in Fredericia and served as a member of Bankdata’s executive management from 2002 until she retired in 2022.





