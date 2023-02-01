Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size to Touch USD 1,379.6 Million by 2030

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size accounted for USD 271.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 1,379.6 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Overview

The Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) market is a rapidly growing industry that is revolutionizing the field of molecular biology and genetics. dPCR is a highly sensitive and precise method for amplifying and quantifying specific DNA sequences. This technology has a wide range of applications in areas such as disease diagnosis, genetic research, and forensic analysis.

Primary advantages of dPCR is its high sensitivity and specificity. dPCR can detect and quantify even small amounts of DNA, making it ideal for detecting rare genetic mutations or low-level viral infections. For example, dPCR has been used to detect and quantify the presence of the BRCA1 gene mutation, which is associated with an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer. This ability to detect low levels of genetic mutations is particularly useful in disease diagnosis and personalized medicine.

Another application of dPCR is in genetic research. dPCR has been used to study the genetic diversity and evolution of organisms, including plants and animals. For example, dPCR has been used to study the genetic variation in populations of wild chimpanzees, providing insight into the evolution of this species. Additionally, dPCR has been used to study the genetic diversity of plant species, providing insight into the evolution of different plant families and the mechanisms of speciation.

Forensic analysis is another area where dPCR has proven to be valuable. dPCR can be used to identify and quantify small amounts of DNA left at crime scenes, such as blood or saliva stains. This technology is particularly useful in cases where traditional DNA analysis methods may not be able to provide a clear identification, such as in cases of degraded or mixed DNA samples.

As technology continues to improve, dPCR is expected to play an even more important role in these fields, and is likely to drive further growth in the dPCR market in the future.

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Report Coverage:

Market Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size 2021 USD 271.6 Million Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Forecast 2030 USD 1,379.6 Million Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 19.9% Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Base Year 2021 Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Technology, By Product Type, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Avance Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, JN Medsys, The Merck Group, QIAGEN, Stilla Technologies Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Combinati, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

The global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction market size in 2021 stood at USD 271.6 million and is set to reach USD 1,379.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9%

The applications of dPCR in genetic testing, gene expression analysis, and mutation detection is expected to fuel the market growth.

The increasing demand for high-throughput and sensitive diagnostic methods, coupled with the growing prevalence of genetic disorders, is driving the growth of the market.

The advent of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and its increasing adoption in research and diagnostic applications is expected to pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

By Technology the market is segmented into Chip Based Digital PCR, Droplet Digital PCR and Beaming Digital PCR.

By application, the market is segmented into Research, forensics, Clinical diagnostics and others.

By Product Type the market is segmented into Consumables and Reagents, Digital PCR Systems, and Software and Services.

Major players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, RainDance Technologies, Fluidigm Corporation, and QIAGEN.

Trends in the Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market

Miniaturization: There is a trend towards miniaturization of dPCR devices, which allows for increased portability and accessibility of the technology.

Automation: There is an increasing demand for automated dPCR systems, which can reduce the time and labor required for sample preparation and analysis.

Multiplexing: dPCR is increasingly being used for multiplexed assays, which allow for the simultaneous detection and quantification of multiple targets in a single reaction.

High-throughput: High-throughput dPCR systems, which can process large numbers of samples in parallel, are becoming increasingly popular in large-scale genetic research and disease diagnosis.

Cloud-based software: Cloud-based software for data analysis and management is becoming increasingly popular, as it allows for easy sharing and collaboration of data among different laboratories.

Advancements in Droplet-based Digital PCR: Droplet-based Digital PCR is becoming more prevalent over traditional bead-based Digital PCR, due to its ability to handle high-throughput samples, higher precision and better data processing capabilities.

Personalized medicine: dPCR is increasingly being used in personalized medicine, to detect genetic variations that are associated with specific diseases or drug responses, allowing for more targeted and effective treatment.



Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Dynamics

Growth in genetic research as well as advancements in technology: As the field of genetics continues to expand, the demand for dPCR as a tool for genetic research and analysis is also increasing. Companies are constantly developing new and improved dPCR platforms and reagents, making the technology more accessible and user-friendly.

Growing use in liquid biopsy and Food testing: dPCR is being increasingly used in liquid biopsy as it has the ability to detect and quantify small amounts of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in blood samples, which can be used to monitor treatment response and disease progression. Also with the growing focus on food safety dPCR is increasingly being used to detect and quantify food-borne pathogens in food samples.

Increasing demand for precise quantification of nucleic acids: dPCR is a highly sensitive and specific method for quantifying nucleic acids, which makes it an attractive option for a wide range of applications, including disease diagnosis, genetic research, and forensic analysis.

Rising incidence of genetic disorders: The increasing incidence of genetic disorders, such as cancer and inherited diseases, has led to a growing demand for genetic testing, which has fueled the growth of the dPCR market.

Rising investments in research and development: The growing number of research and development activities in the field of genomics and proteomics has led to increased investment in dPCR technology, which has further propelled the growth of the market.

Increasing adoption in the clinical diagnostics: The increasing use of dPCR in the clinical diagnostics for the detection and quantification of infectious agents and genetic disorders has led to a significant growth in the market.

Cost-effectiveness of the dPCR: Compared to other nucleic acid amplification methods, dPCR is more cost-effective and requires less sample input, which makes it more attractive to users.

Increase in demand in forensic and pharmacogenetics: The use of dPCR in forensic science and pharmacogenetics (the study of how genes affect a person's response to drugs) has increased significantly, driving the growth of the market.

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Growth Hampering Factors

High cost: dPCR instruments and reagents are relatively expensive, which may limit their adoption in some settings, particularly in resource-limited settings.

Complexity: dPCR requires specialized training and expertise to perform, which may limit its adoption in some settings.

Limited availability of dPCR reagents and instruments: There are limited suppliers of dPCR reagents and instruments, which can make it difficult for some researchers to access the technology.

Competition from other technologies: dPCR is competing with other technologies such as quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) in some applications, which may limit its market growth.

Regulatory challenges: Some countries have strict regulations in place for the use of dPCR in clinical settings, which may limit its use in these settings.

Limited standardization: There is a lack of standardization in dPCR protocols and data analysis, which can make it difficult to compare results between different studies or laboratories.

Limitations in multiplexing: dPCR is less efficient in multiplexing (analyzing multiple targets in a single reaction) as compared to other technologies like qPCR.

High maintenance and running cost: The cost for maintaining and running the dPCR equipment is high, which can be a barrier for some researchers or organizations with limited budget.

Market Segmentation

Based on Technology

Chip Based Digital PCR

Droplet Digital PCR

Beaming Digital PCR.



Based on application

Research

Forensics

Clinical diagnostics

Others.

Based on Product Type

Consumables and Reagents

Digital PCR Systems

Software and Services.





Based on Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Overview by Region

North America is expected to dominate the digital polymerase chain reaction market share owing to the presence of a large number of key players in the region and the high adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of research and academic institutions in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the dPCR market.

Europe has been evaluated to witness significant digital polymerase chain reaction market share growth due to the increasing demand for dPCR in genetic research and disease diagnosis. In addition, the increasing adoption of dPCR in forensic analysis is also expected to drive the growth of the dPCR market in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing digital polymerase chain reaction market share, driven by the high investments in healthcare infrastructure in countries like China, India, South Korea etc and the growing adoption of dPCR in disease diagnosis and genetic research in various countries of Asia. The increasing adoption of dPCR in forensic analysis and the presence of a large population in the region are also expected to drive the growth of the dPCR market.

The Latin America and MEA region is also expected to witness moderate dPCR market growth due to the limited availability of dPCR equipment and reagents in the region. However, the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and the growing adoption of dPCR in disease diagnosis and genetic research are expected to drive the growth of the dPCR market in the future.

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Key Players

The Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, Danaher, Avance Biosciences, Promega, bioMérieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio, WaferGen Bio-systems, Bio-Rad Laboratories, JN Medsys, Stilla Technologies, Fluidigm, Analytik Jena, BioFire Defense, Sysmex Corporation, RainDance Technologies, Formulatrix, Combinati Inc, and Enzymatics.

