Changes in the Supervisory Boards of AS Ekspress Grupp’s subsidiaries

There will be changes in the boards of significant subsidiaries of AS Ekspress Grupp from the beginning of February 2023, due to the resignation of AS Ekspress Grupp Management Board member Kaspar Hanni.

The Supervisory Board of AS Delfi Meedia operates in a composition of three members: Hans Luik (the Chairman), Mari-Liis Rüütsalu and Signe Kukin. The Management Board of Ekspress Finants consists of two members: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu and Signe Kukin.

Hans Luik becomes a new member of the Supervisory Board of the Latvian subsidiary A/S Delfi, and the Supervisory Board of Delfi operates with the following composition: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (the Chairman), Hans Luik and Signe Kukin.

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production as well as publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices and provides an outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and it employs almost 1400 people.