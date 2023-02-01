Questrade awarded DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for fifth consecutive year

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the 2022 DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for Telephone Service, a recognition they have held for five straight years in a row. The DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence is a mark of a superior standard of care in the financial industry and is awarded by DALBAR Inc. -- the independent evaluator of the financial services industry’s customer experience -- to best-in-class firms that provide exceptional customer service. After a thorough audit of its telephone service offerings, Questrade once again exceeded DALBAR, Inc.’s stringent benchmarks in criteria covering all aspects of its interactions and high-quality service delivery.



"Demonstrating particular skill and landing far above award level for accommodating the transactional requirements of their caller's requests, Questrade has once again proven their dedication to ensuring that their customers receive nothing less than Service Excellence," said Shelley Eramo, director at DALBAR.

“We are very proud to have again been recognized for our consistent commitment to provide a superior standard of care to our customers,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “This milestone award is a testament to the outstanding service that our team provides to our clients and underscores the remarkable client-centric culture that we have built.”

Mr. Kholodenko continued, “We are focused on supporting our clients on their financial journey and we do this by understanding and surpassing the complex demands of our customers every day. By offering value through low-cost investment products, education, and exceptional client experience, we are ultimately empowering Canadians to become much more financially successful and secure.”

Since its founding in 1999, Questrade has had one vision: to help Canadians achieve financial independence by providing them with the best investment products, technology, and customer service. Questrade offers commission-free ETF purchases in all self-directed accounts and ultra-low fees for its managed Questwealth Portfolios of ETFs, establishing alternatives to traditional higher-fee investment products, while helping Canadians keep more of their money.

About DALBAR, Inc.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing, and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations. As the nation’s leading financial services market research firm, it performs a variety of ratings and evaluations of practices and communications that are committed to raising the standards of excellence in the financial services and healthcare industries. With offices in both the US and Canada, DALBAR develops standards and measurement systems that improve the quality of products, service and compliance for the retirement, mutual fund, broker/dealer, discount brokerage, life insurance, healthcare, and banking industries.

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”), Canada’s Best Brokerage* is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 23 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $30 billion in assets under administration and more than 250,000 accounts opened annually, Questrade and its affiliate companies provide financial products and services: securities and foreign currency investment. Questrade has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies** for the eleventh year in a row, achieving Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios (www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios). QWM is a registered Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

* Benzinga’s 2022 Global Fintech Awards

** Canada’s Best Managed Companies