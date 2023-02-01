New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cargo Shipping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798102/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cargo Shipping Market to Reach 12.5 Billion Metric Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cargo Shipping estimated at 10.8 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 12.5 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. General Cargo, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach 6.5 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Container Cargo segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.1 Billion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.6% CAGR
The Cargo Shipping market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.1 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cargo Shipping Market: Prelude
Cargo Shipping - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Global Liner Fleet Market: Percentage Share of Leading Ship
Operators In the Global Liner Fleet for 2019
Container Shipping Market: An Oligopolistic Market Structure
Leading Container Shipping Companies Worldwide
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Sea-Borne Trade Worldwide Boosts Demand for Cargo
Shipping
World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion
Tons for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in
Million Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in
Million Tonnes by type of Cargo for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
and 2035
Global Sea Trade: Annual Growth of Sea Trade Volume on Tonnes-
Basis and Tonne-Miles Basis for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014,
2016 and 2018
Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World
Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010,
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
China’s Growing Contribution to World Trade: Global Sea-Borne
Trade Volume in Million Tonnes and Annual Trade Volume Change
in % by China and Rest of World for the Years 2010, 2012,
2014, 2016 and 2018
Global Seaborne Trade Volume in Cargo Ton-Miles by Cargo Type
for 2015 and 2017
World Economic Trends Impact Global Sea Trade Volumes,
Influencing Demand for Cargo Shipping
World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for
the Years 2017 through 2020
US-China Trade War: Implications for the Cargo Shipping Industry
US Soybean Exports to China Fall amidst the US-China Trade
Dispute: Soybean Exports in Million Metric Tons and Percentage
Change in Export Volume for the Period Oct 2017-Feb 2018 and
Oct 2018-Feb 2019
US Seaborne Crude Exports: Average Monthly Exports of Crude in
Thousand Barrels Per Day to China and Other Buyers for the
Period Jan-2017 to Feb-2019
Investments into Port Infrastructure Development Initiatives:
An Opportunity to Tap for Cargo Shipping Market
Container Shipping Market: An Overview
Shipping Containers Market Worldwide: Capacity of Container
Ships in Million Tons Deadweight for the Years 2015 through
2017
Number of Containership Completions and Compensated Gross
Tonnage (CGT) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Global Container Fleet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Fleet by
Age for 2018
Dry Bulk Shipping Market: Despite Volatile Conditions Potential
for Rebound Favors Growth
Growth of Dry Bulk Ship Fleet in Million DWT for the Period
2015-2021
Bulk Carrier Capacity Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Fleet
Size and DWT by Type of Carrier for the Year 2018
General Cargo Market: Stable Growth Ahead
Development of General Cargo Fleet Worldwide: Size of Fleet in
Million DWT and as % of World Fleet for the Period 2010-2018
General Cargo Vessel Completions: Number of Completions and
Compensated Gross Tonnage (CGT) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
and 2035
Booming E-Commerce Industry Augurs Well for Cargo Shipping Market
Positive Demand Outlook for Multi-Purpose Cargo Ships
Compliance with International Regulations and Standards: Vital
for Cargo Shipping Market
Emerging Technologies Promise to Transform Cargo Shipping
Marketplace
Major Challenges Confronting Cargo Shipping Market
Environmental Impact of Container Losses at Sea: A Major Concern
Total Losses of Containers at Sea: Breakdown of Containers Lost
by Catastrophic and Other Losses for the Period 2010-2016
Geopolitical Risks: A Significant Factor Impacting Cargo
Shipping Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cargo Ship
Types of Cargo Ships
Bulk Cargo
Container Cargo
General Cargo
Oil & Gas
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cargo
Shipping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Cargo by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for General Cargo by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for General Cargo by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Container Cargo by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Container Cargo by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Container Cargo by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Cargo Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Cargo Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Cargo Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Cargo Shipping Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mineral Fuels & Oils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Mineral Fuels & Oils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Mineral Fuels & Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical / Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Electrical / Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical /
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cargo Shipping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cargo
Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and
Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type -
General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Cargo,
Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cargo
Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical /
Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Vertical -
Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo
and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils,
Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Vertical -
Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Cargo Shipping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo
and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Cargo,
Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils,
Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Vertical -
Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Cargo Shipping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Cargo Shipping Market in China: An Overview
Chinese Ocean Box Shipping Trade in Million TEU by Select
Province for 2018
Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to Reshape Global Shipping and
Logistics Chains
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo
and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Cargo,
Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils,
Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Vertical -
Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cargo Shipping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo
and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils,
Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Vertical -
Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Cargo Shipping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo
and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils,
Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Vertical -
Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Cargo Shipping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo
and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils,
Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo
and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Cargo,
Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils,
Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Vertical -
Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cargo Shipping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cargo
Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and
Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type -
General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by Cargo
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Cargo,
Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cargo
Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical /
Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by Vertical -
Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Mineral Fuels &
Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container
Cargo and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by
Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping
by Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils,
Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cargo Shipping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container
Cargo and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by
Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping
by Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils,
Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Shipping by Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container
Cargo and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by
Cargo Type - General Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping
by Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General
Cargo, Container Cargo and Other Cargo Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Shipping by Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils,
Electrical / Electronics and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Cargo Shipping by
Vertical - Food, Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics
and Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Metric Tons for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Shipping
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,
Mineral Fuels & Oils, Electrical / Electronics and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
