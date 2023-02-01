New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cargo Shipping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798102/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Cargo Shipping Market to Reach 12.5 Billion Metric Tons by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cargo Shipping estimated at 10.8 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 12.5 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. General Cargo, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach 6.5 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Container Cargo segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.1 Billion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.6% CAGR



The Cargo Shipping market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.1 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.2 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cargo Shipping Market: Prelude

Cargo Shipping - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Global Liner Fleet Market: Percentage Share of Leading Ship

Operators In the Global Liner Fleet for 2019

Container Shipping Market: An Oligopolistic Market Structure

Leading Container Shipping Companies Worldwide

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Sea-Borne Trade Worldwide Boosts Demand for Cargo

Shipping

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion

Tons for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in

Million Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in

Million Tonnes by type of Cargo for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

and 2035

Global Sea Trade: Annual Growth of Sea Trade Volume on Tonnes-

Basis and Tonne-Miles Basis for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014,

2016 and 2018

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World

Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010,

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China’s Growing Contribution to World Trade: Global Sea-Borne

Trade Volume in Million Tonnes and Annual Trade Volume Change

in % by China and Rest of World for the Years 2010, 2012,

2014, 2016 and 2018

Global Seaborne Trade Volume in Cargo Ton-Miles by Cargo Type

for 2015 and 2017

World Economic Trends Impact Global Sea Trade Volumes,

Influencing Demand for Cargo Shipping

World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for

the Years 2017 through 2020

US-China Trade War: Implications for the Cargo Shipping Industry

US Soybean Exports to China Fall amidst the US-China Trade

Dispute: Soybean Exports in Million Metric Tons and Percentage

Change in Export Volume for the Period Oct 2017-Feb 2018 and

Oct 2018-Feb 2019

US Seaborne Crude Exports: Average Monthly Exports of Crude in

Thousand Barrels Per Day to China and Other Buyers for the

Period Jan-2017 to Feb-2019

Investments into Port Infrastructure Development Initiatives:

An Opportunity to Tap for Cargo Shipping Market

Container Shipping Market: An Overview

Shipping Containers Market Worldwide: Capacity of Container

Ships in Million Tons Deadweight for the Years 2015 through

2017

Number of Containership Completions and Compensated Gross

Tonnage (CGT) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Global Container Fleet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Fleet by

Age for 2018

Dry Bulk Shipping Market: Despite Volatile Conditions Potential

for Rebound Favors Growth

Growth of Dry Bulk Ship Fleet in Million DWT for the Period

2015-2021

Bulk Carrier Capacity Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Fleet

Size and DWT by Type of Carrier for the Year 2018

General Cargo Market: Stable Growth Ahead

Development of General Cargo Fleet Worldwide: Size of Fleet in

Million DWT and as % of World Fleet for the Period 2010-2018

General Cargo Vessel Completions: Number of Completions and

Compensated Gross Tonnage (CGT) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

and 2035

Booming E-Commerce Industry Augurs Well for Cargo Shipping Market

Positive Demand Outlook for Multi-Purpose Cargo Ships

Compliance with International Regulations and Standards: Vital

for Cargo Shipping Market

Emerging Technologies Promise to Transform Cargo Shipping

Marketplace

Major Challenges Confronting Cargo Shipping Market

Environmental Impact of Container Losses at Sea: A Major Concern

Total Losses of Containers at Sea: Breakdown of Containers Lost

by Catastrophic and Other Losses for the Period 2010-2016

Geopolitical Risks: A Significant Factor Impacting Cargo

Shipping Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cargo Ship

Types of Cargo Ships

Bulk Cargo

Container Cargo

General Cargo

Oil & Gas



IV. COMPETITION

