Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cargo Handling Equipment estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$16.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Cargo Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Company
- Gantrex, Inc.
- Hangcha Group Co., Ltd.
- Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC
- Hyster Company
- JBT Corporation
- Kalmar
- KION Group AG
- Konecranes
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.
- MacGregor
- Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Sany Group
- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Tec Containers S.A.
- Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (Tld)
- Terex Corporation
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- TUG Technologies Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cargo Handling Equipment Market: A Prelude
Diesel Propulsion: The Largest Segment
Cargo Handling Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Cargo Volumes Worldwide Translates into Growth for
Cargo Handling Equipment Market
Air Cargo Demand
Air Cargo Demand Worldwide: Percentage Change in Freight Tonne
Kilometers (FTKs) and Available Freight Tonne kilometers:
( AFTKs) as of April 2019
Global Air Cargo Traffic Growth Rate in % by Region for the
Period 2007-2017 and 2018-2037
Global Air Freight Traffic in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2010 through 2019
Seaborne Trade
Global Seaborne Trade: Goods Loaded and Unloaded in Million
Tons by Developed, Developing and Transition Economies for the
Years 2012 and 2017
Global Seaborne Trade: Goods Loaded in Million Tons by Type of
Cargo for the Years 2012 and 2017
World Economic Trends Impact Global Cargo Volumes, Influencing
Demand for Cargo Handling Equipment
World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for
the Years 2017 through 2020
Sustained Increase in Industrial Production Activity: An
Opportunity for Cargo Handling Equipment Market
Industrial Production Index by Select Countries for the Period
2014-2018
Industrial Production Indicator: Annual Variation in Industrial
Production by Select Countries for the Period 2013-2017
Booming E-Commerce Industry Augurs Well for Cargo Handling
Equipment Market
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Leading Retail E-Commerce Market: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion
for 2019
Container Handling Equipment Market: Growing Trade Activities
Spurs Growth
Automation of Cargo Handling Equipment Presents Opportunity for
the Market
Strict Emission Regulations Drive Demand for Fuel-Efficient
Cargo Handling Equipment
Shift towards Sustainable Electricity-driven Cargo Handling
Equipment
China Seeks to Eliminate Old Emission-Causing Cargo Handling
Equipment
Innovations & Advancements
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cargo Handling Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Land by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Air by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Propulsion Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Propulsion Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Propulsion Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Cargo Handling Equipment Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cargo Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cargo
Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,
Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cargo
Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and
Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Cargo Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Cargo Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cargo Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Cargo Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Cargo Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cargo Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cargo
Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,
Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cargo
Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and
Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment by
Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and
Air - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel,
Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other
Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cargo Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and
Air - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel,
Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other
Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Handling Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Cargo Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other
Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Cargo Handling Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric
and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Cargo Handling Equipment
by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and
Air - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Land, Marine and Air Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Land, Marine and Air for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cargo Handling Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel,
Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Diesel, Electric and Other
Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Cargo Handling
Equipment by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diesel, Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cargo Handling Equipment by Application - Land,
Marine and Air - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
