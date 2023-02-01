New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bus Seat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798081/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Bus Seat Market to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bus Seat estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Transit Bus, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Coach Bus segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Bus Seat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

- Faurecia SA

- Freedman Seating Co.

- Gentherm, Inc.

- Harita Seating Systems Limited.

- Lear Corporation

- Magna International, Inc.

- NHK Spring Co., Ltd.

- Tachi-s Co., Ltd.

- Toyota Boshoku Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798081/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bus Seat: A Prelude

Bus Seat - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Share



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transit Bus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Transit Bus by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Transit Bus by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coach

Bus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Coach Bus by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Coach Bus by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

School Bus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for School Bus by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for School Bus by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transfer Bus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Transfer Bus by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Transfer Bus by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Bus Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Bus Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Bus Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Bus Seat Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Bus Seat by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Frame by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Frame by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Frame by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Upholstery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Upholstery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Upholstery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Accessories by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Accessories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Regular Passenger Seat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Regular Passenger Seat by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Regular Passenger Seat

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recliner Seat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Recliner Seat by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Recliner Seat by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Driver Seat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Driver Seat by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Driver Seat by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Seat Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Seat Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Seat Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer

Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,

School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -

Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and

Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,

Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other

Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger Seat,

Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer

Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,

School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -

Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and

Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,

Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other

Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger

Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer

Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,

School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -

Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and

Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,

Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other

Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger Seat,

Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer

Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,

School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -

Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and

Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,

Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other

Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger Seat,

Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer

Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,

School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Bus Seat by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -

Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and

Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,

Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other

Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger

Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer

Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,

School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -

Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and

Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,

Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other

Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger

Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bus Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus,

Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach

Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bus Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -

Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame,

Upholstery and Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bus Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,

Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other

Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular

Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer

Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,

School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -

Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and

Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,

Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other

Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger

Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Bus Seat Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer

Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,

School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -

Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and

Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,

Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other

Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Regular Passenger Seat,

Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other Seat Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Bus Type - Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer

Bus and Other Bus Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Transit Bus, Coach Bus, School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Bus Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Bus, Coach Bus,

School Bus, Transfer Bus and Other Bus Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Component - Frame, Upholstery and Accessories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Bus Seat by Component -

Frame, Upholstery and Accessories Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bus Seat by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frame, Upholstery and

Accessories for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bus

Seat by Seat Type - Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat,

Driver Seat and Other Seat Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Bus Seat by Seat Type -

Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat, Driver Seat and Other

Seat Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________