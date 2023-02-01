Nominations Now Open for the WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading digital resource for wealth management professionals, today announces the call for nominations for the 2023 Industry Awards. Now in its ninth year, the “Wealthies” is the only awards program of its kind to celebrate the companies, individuals and organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success.



Last year, a record-breaking number of nominations were submitted – over 1,000 entries were received from more than 350 companies – for what has become the industry’s biggest and most popular awards program. Nominations for the 2023 Industry Awards close mid-April and finalists will be announced on June 1st. Winners will be recognized at a black-tie awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 7th.

The Industry Awards program has been expanded in 2023 to recognize organizations who are pioneering innovation in platforms for advisor support and investing, as well as direct indexing, securities-based lending, marketing automation and retirement income. See all 2023 awards categories.

“Our new Advisor Support Platforms category acknowledges that traditional business and practice management support for advisors is now being offered to a greater extent beyond custodians and broker dealers to originate from dedicated advisor support platforms built around the different segments of advisors, including RIAs, OSJs and RPAs,” said Mark Bruno, Managing Director, Wealth Management at Informa. “Our new Goals-based Investing Platforms category is a reflection of how asset managers are currently investing to provide new tools and technology for advisors to better tailor recommendations and implement financial planning themes into their investment management services. And as the industry moves to better personalize portfolios that more accurately reflect clients’ visions and values, new categories for Direct Indexing have been added this year for asset managers and technology providers.”

Bruno continued, “In addition, now that advisors have started working more with clients on both sides of the balance sheet, we’ve created a new Securities Based Lending category for technology providers looking to streamline access and the process. Other awards will be given out this year for Marketing Automation recognizing that, as organic growth in the industry has slowed, advisors are looking to better adopt and deploy digital lead generation and business development capabilities, leveraging new technologies to bring scale and success to their growth efforts. With more and more clients aging and entering retirement, advisors need advanced decumulation technologies, services and products to optimally position clients to ensure they don’t outlive their assets with separate categories for asset managers, technology providers and insurance companies – as a result, we’ve expanded the program this year to also include a special category on Retirement Income.”

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the winners of the ninth annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

For more information about the 2023 Industry Awards, visit WealthManagement.com.

