Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference Announce Exciting List of Exhibitors at 2023 New York Shows

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show ( IBS New York ) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) return to the Javits Convention Center March 5-7, 2023, with an unprecedented list of hundreds of top-tier exhibitors selling must-have brands and products at professionals-only prices.



With nearly 300,000 sq feet of exhibit space, the co-located shows offer the unique opportunity for brands to get in front of thousands of hair stylists, colorists, barbers, nail technicians, makeup artists, lash specialists, estheticians, spa and salon owners & managers, and wellness professionals. This event is the perfect launchpad for new products and services.

The IBS New York 2023 exhibit floor will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including: Amika, Andis, Chi by Farouk, DNA Hairtools and Extensions, Gelish + Morgan Taylor, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, Hair Bar NYC, KANAR, MAC Cosmetics, Morfose Cosmetics, Olaplex, Parlux, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list to date, click here.

IECSC New York 2023 exhibiting brands will include Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Geneo, FarmHouse Fresh, LightStim+, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and more! Full list, click here.

“When New York City hosts the IBS & IECSC shows, beauty and spa professionals from around the world convene to touch, feel, and test out new products, learn the latest and most innovative beauty practices, and source products and services that help them do their jobs better,” said Elizabeth Fantetti, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Beauty & Spa Group.

NEW ONSITE EXPERIENCES

In addition to the exciting list of exhibitors, the 2023 Shows will feature multiple new onsite experiences that celebrate and support our attendees, while encouraging them to say YES to themselves.

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs – located on the IBS NY show floor, this pavilion will showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space will feature a gallery highlighting some of the most successful beauty entrepreneurs over the years, and have beauty industry business consultants available to provide guidance for any attendee looking to boost their careers.

also located on the IBS NY show floor, attendees can watch renowned artists demonstrate the latest techniques while lounging, networking and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends. HEALTHY YOU PAVILION – located on the IECSC NY show floor, this area gives attendees the opportunity to "Say Yes to a Healthy You" while experiencing the latest in health and wellness products from top brands like Sugarbear Vitamin Care. Plus, attendees can stop by the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge to relax, regroup and reconnect with friends and colleagues.

also located on the IBS NY show floor, attendees can watch renowned artists demonstrate the latest techniques while lounging, networking and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends. HEALTHY YOU PAVILION – located on the IECSC NY show floor, this area gives attendees the opportunity to “Say Yes to a Healthy You” while experiencing the latest in health and wellness products from top brands like Sugarbear Vitamin Care. Plus, attendees can stop by the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge to relax, regroup and reconnect with friends and colleagues.



In addition, the IECSC show floor will feature the Studio Stage, a demonstration area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here . Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS NY, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC NY, and unlimited access to each exhibit hall. Hands-on Workshops at IBS NY and the curated conference sessions at IECSC NY are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include a 3-day exhibit hall pass. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 5: 10:30am - 5:00pm

Monday, March 6: 10:30am - 5:00pm

Tuesday, March 7: 10:30am – 3:30pm



INFO:

For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty and wellness professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas, taking place June 24-26, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit ibslasvegas.com or iecsclasvegas.com for more information. Also, IECSC Florida will take place October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

