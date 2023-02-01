Redwood Software Acquires Cerberus to Extend Leadership in Delivering Secure File Transfer Automation Solutions

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Software, the industry leader in full stack automation, today announced its acquisition of Cerberus, a leading secure file transfer provider that serves some of the largest global organizations. Following Redwood’s recent acquisition of enterprise workload automation provider Tidal Software , Cerberus further adds to Redwood’s comprehensive automation and managed file transfer portfolio, which also includes RunMyJobs, ActiveBatch and JSCAPE.



“We often see organizations struggle to establish efficient, optimized business processes and supply chains, despite the number of people and tools they inject into their operations. Automation is key to overcoming this challenge,” said Redwood CEO Kevin Greene. “Cerberus’s highly reliable, secure file transfer solutions serve as the data transmission backbone for some of the largest enterprises in the world and now, paired with Redwood’s full stack enterprise automation portfolio, we can expand their use of automation across an even wider range of mission-critical business processes.”

The acquisition of Cerberus extends Redwood’s leadership position by:

Doubling down on Redwood’s ability to deliver secure file transfer solutions for reliable and compliant exchange of critical business data across an enterprise’s technology ecosystem – Cerberus’s feature-rich FTP Server supports a multitude of transmission and security protocols, enabling workflows that require strict governance and compliance. Along with JSCAPE, Redwood’s enterprise managed file transfer (MFT) solution, Redwood is able to serve the broadest range of secure managed file transfer use cases.





Expanding Redwood's automation footprint in the technology, financial services, healthcare and public sectors – Cerberus provides secure file transfer solutions to many global organizations in these industries, including Lenovo, NASA, National Health Service, PwC, Sodexo and SpaceX. Together with Redwood's thousands of enterprise customers and many of the world's leading brands, like Airbus, Coca-Cola, GM, Grainger, Halliburton, Heineken, Mercedes-Benz, UBS and Wells Fargo, Redwood advances its unique ability to be the primary automation partner of choice for organizations and enables them to consolidate their automation tools with one provider.





Empowering Cerberus customers with access to Redwood's global customer success team and the widest range of automation solutions on the market – Cerberus delivers an outstanding customer experience, making installation fast and easy, along with an intuitive and modern web-based UI, a dedicated world-class support team and an extensive knowledge base. Building on Redwood's singular dedication to automation, Cerberus customers have even more opportunities to automate their mission-critical business processes through Redwood's comprehensive product offerings, team of customer success automation engineers and migration support.



“Redwood’s exceptional growth underscores the increasing market demand for end-to-end full stack enterprise automation solutions,” said Jarrett Stringfellow, a Turn/River principal and Chairman of the Redwood Board of Directors. “The acquisition of Cerberus, combined with Redwood’s relentless commitment to customer success and product innovation, ensures organizations have everything they need to successfully automate all of their mission-critical business processes.”



“Coming together with Redwood is an exciting next chapter for Cerberus as now our customers have more ways to fully realize the transformative power of automation,” said Cerberus CEO Grant Averett. “We are proud of the business we’ve built and look forward to our shared vision and combined capabilities empowering organizations to achieve better business outcomes, lower costs, and greater employee and customer satisfaction.”



Quiet Light Brokerage served as exclusive M&A advisor and Bean, Kinney & Korman served as exclusive legal advisor to Cerberus on the transaction. Turn/River was advised by Lincoln International and Orrick.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server – in the cloud or on premise – with confidence and control. Redwood’s global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. www.redwood.com