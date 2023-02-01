[Latest] Global Industrial Robot Arm Market Size/Share Worth USD 64.3 Billion by 2030 at an 13.50% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Chicago, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets N Research has recently released expansive research on Global Industrial Robot Arm Market with 220+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. This market research report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly changing business environment.

As per the report titled "Industrial robot arm Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Arm Type, Conventional and Collaborative), By Robot Type (Cartesian Robot, SCARA Robot, Articulated Robot, Parallel Robot and Cylindrical Robot), By Payload Capacity (Below 50kg, Between 50 to 100 Kgs, Between 100 to 250kg, Between 500 to 1000Kgs and Above 1000Kgs), By Application (Materials Handling, Cutting & Processing, Soldering & Welding and Assembling & Disassembling & Others), By End Use (Automotive, Electrical/Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Plastics & Chemicals and Food & Beverage), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 26.5 billion and USD 64.3 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period.

Industrial Robot Arm Market Analysis:

Government funding for artificial intelligence systems has been a key contributor to the expansion of the market for industrial robot arms. The agencies may cut costs, save money, and streamline procedures thanks to intelligent automation. Using industrial robot arm applications for automation in various industries requires significant system investment. Additionally, the trend toward fuel conservation to protect non-renewable energy sources is encouraging fuel-saving technologies that boost the economy. Thus, this fuels the industrial robotic arm market's expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 13.50 % 2030 Value Projection 64.3 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 26.5 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Arm Type, By Robot Type, By Payload Capacity, By Application, By End Use and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America





List Of Key Companies Profiled:

ABB Ltd

DENSO Corporation

Dobot.cc

Epson America, Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Flexiv Ltd

Gridbots Technologies Private Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KUKA Robotics Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP

OMRON Corporation

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Europe GmbH

Doolim-Yaskawa Co, Ltd's Extra Shares Were Purchased By Yaskawa Electric Corporation

In January 2020, through Yaskawa Electric Korea Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation purchased further shares of Doolim-Yaskawa Co., Ltd., a Korean robotic arm painting and sealing system integrator. By utilizing their synergies with Doolim-Yaskawa, Yaskawa Electric and Yaskawa Korea have been striving to launch a company in the robotic arm painting and sealing system market.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the industrial robot arm market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in June 2022, the GX Series SCARA Robots were introduced by Epson to provide performance and versatility at the cutting edge. With cutting-edge Epson GYROPLUS technology, the GX4 and GX8 SCARA robots provide high throughput, fluid motion control, and big payloads. With different arm configurations, a 250–350 mm reach with the GX4 and a 450–650 mm reach with the GX8, the robot's arm can do operations like assembly, pick and place, and complex small-parts handling procedures with extremely high precision.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

MNR research methodology

Driving Factors:

Utilization Of Cutting-Edge Technologies To Boost Market Growth

Robotic process automation and machine learning are increasingly being used to enhance the capabilities of software bots, which further impacts the industry. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) can improve data integrity and provide better business insights. Additionally, the market for industrial robotic arms is positively impacted by expanding urbanization, lifestyle changes, an increase in expenditures, and rising consumer spending. Furthermore, the market players will have lucrative prospects throughout the projected period due to the expansion of automation in the electronics sector and technological advancements in research and development.

Increasing Use Of Robotic Technology In Aircraft Will Open Up New Chances For Business Expansion

Robotics are thought to play a significant part in the production of aerospace goods. Aerospace businesses are rapidly using robots to drill, paint, and conduct other activities on airframes, which is a significant use for robotics in producing aircraft engines. Because the robot can regularly and accurately insert very massive aerospace components, flexible automation ensures potential industrial robot arm market growth. Over the course of the following 20 years, the aircraft sector was expected to spend $3.25 trillion, which ultimately grew to about $4 trillion. Robotics is the most economical solution for the aerospace sector to grow production at this rate.

Restraining Factors:

High expense of installing robots could limit market expansion

High deployment costs, particularly for SMEs, and job losses brought on by automation are predicted to impede market expansion. Additionally, the need for a high degree of knowledge, safety concerns related to industrial robotic systems, and interoperability and integration issues with industrial robot arms are anticipated to provide challenges to the robotic arm market during the projection period. It's not always possible to reduce an organization's operational expenditures by replacing human employees. The price range for a single collaborative robot system is between US$3,000 and US$100,000. An industrial robotic system can cost anywhere between $15,000 and $150,000. Thus, limiting the growth of the industrial robot arm market.

Challenging Factors:

Market Expansion Could Be Hampered By Ongoing Robot Maintenance And Supervision

Robots must be carefully monitored to prevent mechanical problems that would cause them to stop. This could cause losses for the business. Only the tasks that have been programmed into robots may perform other tasks. Although it can text the operator with feedback on the procedure, the robot cannot resolve it on its own. It is essential for the robot's proper operation that its components receive routine maintenance. Monitoring robot operations and maintaining them are expected to impede market growth for industrial robotic arms throughout the projection period.

Global Industrial Robot Arm Market Segmentations:

Global Industrial Robot Arm Market By Arm Type:

Conventional

Collaborative





Global Industrial Robot Arm Market By Robot Type:

Cartesian Robot

SCARA Robot

Articulated Robot

Parallel Robot

Cylindrical Robot

Global Industrial Robot Arm Market By Payload Capacity:

Below 50kg

Between 50 to 100 Kgs

Between 100 to 250kg

Between 500 to 1000Kgs

Above 1000Kgs

Global Industrial Robot Arm Market By Application:

Materials Handling

Cutting & Processing

Soldering & Welding

Assembling & Disassembling & others

Global Industrial Robot Arm Market By End Use:

Automotive

Electrical/Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Global Industrial Robot Arm Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the industrial robot arm market over the forecast period due to the increase of automation, partly brought on by the Made in China 2025 initiative. With this plan, the nation hopes to become the global manufacturing leader. South Korea is anticipated to hold the top spot in terms of market volume share in the global industrial robot arm market, driving the market volume of industrial robot arms at the same time. On the other hand, North America industrial robot arm market is anticipated to grow significantly as a result of the development of smart factories and industry 4.0, as well as the rising demand for specialized and portable robotic systems.





Further Report Findings:

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global industrial robot arm market share in the coming years. The existence of significant firms in developing countries like India is what is driving the increase in the regional market's income.

The market for this area is also predicted to grow due to the industry adoption of automation and escalating technological advancement.

In North America, the growth in this region is primarily driven by growing research and development by several major key players to introduce novel products.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Industrial Robot Arm market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Industrial Robot Arm market forward?

What are the Industrial Robot Arm Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Industrial Robot Arm Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Industrial Robot Arm market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Arm Type, By Robot Type, By Payload Capacity, By Application, By End Use and By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Industrial Robot Arm Market, By Arm Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Industrial Robot Arm Market, By Robot Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Global Industrial Robot Arm Market, By Payload Capacity Segment Analysis

Chapter 7: Global Industrial Robot Arm Market, By Application Segment Analysis

Chapter 8: Global Industrial Robot Arm Market, By End Use Segment Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Robot Arm Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Chapter 10: Industrial Robot Arm Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 12: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13: Company Profiles

Chapter 14: Research Methodology

Chapter 15: Questionnaire

Chapter 16: Related Reports

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Industrial Robot Arm market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.50%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Industrial Robot Arm market was valued at around USD 26.5 billion in 2022.

The Industrial Robot Arm market is segmented based on product: cartesian robot, SCARA robot, articulated robot, parallel robot and cylindrical robot. The articulated robot category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Utilization Of Cutting-Edge Technologies

The “Asia Pacific” region will lead the global Industrial Robot Arm market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

