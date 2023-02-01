Automotive Intelligent Power Devices Market will surpass US$ 5.46 billion revenues towards the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 13.2% | Persistence Market Research Report

New York:, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, the global automotive intelligence power devices market is forecasted to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2033. The report forecasts the market to reach a valuation of US$ 5.46 billion by the end of 2033.



Due to a rise in the number of road traffic accidents globally, the demand for security features such as car park assistance, collision warning systems, driver assistance alerts, power steering, electronic traction control, tire pressure monitors, airbags, and telecommunications equipment is increasing.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33285

Automobile semiconductor materials are a key component in many driver assistance system (ADAS) techniques, allowing ADAS systems to function effectively and identify patterns in the vehicle's path, thereby alerting the driver about the vehicle's surroundings and driving conditions. Furthermore, utilizing calculations made by semiconductor materials and associated parts, these systems can automatically apply the brakes or stop an automobile based on road conditions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product , the IGBT segment will account for a leading market share over the decade.

, the IGBT segment will account for a leading market share over the decade. By application , demand for HVAC systems is projected to increase rapidly through 2033.

, demand for HVAC systems is projected to increase rapidly through 2033. Under vehicle type, deployment in electric vehicles is estimated to witness staggering growth during the forecast period.

East Asia is estimated to be the market leader with a share of 27.3%, while the market in the North American region will grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

“Companies manufacturing automotive intelligence power devices should concentrate on providing compressed, versatile, and durable power devices and system components,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33285

Key Companies-

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

ON Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Fuji Electric

Fairchild Semiconductor

Hitachi Semiconductors

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexperia

Rising Technological Advancements in Automotive Sector Positively Impacting Demand for Automotive Intelligence Power Devices

Power devices are being widely used in the automobiles industry to regulate fail-safe systems, manage electronically controlled unit functions, and an automobile’s high availability devices, where they controls the inaccuracy that arises in the automobile and alerts the safety system & microcontrollers installed in the vehicle. For instance, it would emphasize error detection if the vehicle loses traction on a crowded road. In such instances, the sensors detect the incident, which automatically activates the anti-lock braking system. Moreover, semiconductors are a critical component of the automotive sector, and rapid development in the automotive sector is expected to boost target market growth.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33285

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research’s report on the automotive intelligent power devices market is segmented into five major sections –

Automotive Intelligent Power Devices Market By product (automotive IGBTS (automotive IGBT modules, automotive IGBT discrete), automotive power MOSFETS (automotive n-channel MOSFETS, automotive p-channel MOSFETS, automotive N&P-channel MOSFETS)),

(automotive IGBTS (automotive IGBT modules, automotive IGBT discrete), automotive power MOSFETS (automotive n-channel MOSFETS, automotive p-channel MOSFETS, automotive N&P-channel MOSFETS)), Automotive Intelligent Power Devices Market By Application (body control units (BCUs), powertrains, lighting, HVAC systems, fuel injection, on-board charging, battery management systems, motor drives, electric power steering (EPS), electric braking systems, infotainment systems, airbag systems, others),

(body control units (BCUs), powertrains, lighting, HVAC systems, fuel injection, on-board charging, battery management systems, motor drives, electric power steering (EPS), electric braking systems, infotainment systems, airbag systems, others), Automotive Intelligent Power Devices Market By vehicle type (ice-based vehicles (passenger cars, commercial vehicles), electric vehicles/hybrids (electric passenger cars, electric commercial vehicles),

(ice-based vehicles (passenger cars, commercial vehicles), electric vehicles/hybrids (electric passenger cars, electric commercial vehicles), Automotive Intelligent Power Devices Market By region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa).

For additional information on how the automotive intelligence power devices market will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

About the Electronics, Semiconductors and ICT Division at Persistence Market Research

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Electronics, Semiconductor, and ICT team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, and ICT, of which, 100+ reports are specific for ICT, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductor, and ICT industry.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353