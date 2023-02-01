Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Report to 2030: Featuring Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks and F5 Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Component, Security Type, End User - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of industrial cybersecurity market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The global industrial cybersecurity market is expected to reach $49.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of the industrial cybersecurity market is driven by the emergence of disruptive digital technologies and the increasing frequency & sophistication of cyberattacks.

However, the shortage of trained professionals restrains the growth of this market. The growing need for cloud-based security solutions among SMEs and the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Blockchain technologies for cyber defense are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the increasing use of mobile devices as an attack vector and the vulnerability issues with IoT devices are major challenges for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emergence of Disruptive Digital Technologies

Increasing Frequency & Sophistication of Cyberattacks

Restraints

Shortage of Trained Professionals

Opportunities

Growing Need for Cloud-based Security Solutions Among SMEs

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence, Machines Learning, and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense

Challenges

Increasing Use of Mobile Devices as an Attack Vector

Vulnerability Issues with IoT Devices

Trends

Industrial Cybersecurity as-a-Services

Consistent Rising Adoption of Cloud Technologies

Companies Mentioned

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

F5 Inc. (U.S.)

Splunk Inc. (U.S.)

Mandiant Inc. (U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Imperva Inc. (U.S.)

Cyberark Software Ltd. (U.S.)

RSA Security LLC (U.S.)

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of component, security type, deployment mode, end user, and countries?

What is the historical market for industrial cybersecurity across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial cybersecurity market?

Who are the major players in the global industrial cybersecurity market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global industrial cybersecurity market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global industrial cybersecurity market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global industrial cybersecurity market and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report:

Market by Component

Solutions

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Firewalls

Antivirus/Antimalware

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Security & Vulnerability Management

Disaster Recovery

Web Filtering

Identity & Access Management

Risk & Compliance Management

DDS Management

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market by Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Other Security Types

Market by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Market by End User

Industrial Manufacturing

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Electrical

Chemicals

Heavy Metals & Machinery

FMCG

Other Manufacturing Industries

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Other End Users

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Taiwan

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Israel

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

