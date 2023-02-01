New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797960/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market to Reach $40.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft estimated at US$29.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Live Axle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$20.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dead Axle segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 114 Featured)

- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

- Dana, Inc.

- Gestamp Automocion S.A.

- GKN PLC

- Hyundai WIA Corporation

- IFA Holding GmbH

- JTEKT Corporation

- Meritor, Inc.

- Rsb Group

- Showa Corporation

- ZF Friedrichshafen AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stable Automobile Production Trends Shape Market Growth

Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production

Outlines Growth Trajectory for Automotive Axle & Propeller

Shafts: Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Steady Global Production of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Boosts

Demand for Automotive Axle

Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities

for Automotive Tandem Axle in Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market: Heavy Trucks Production (In Units) in Asia Pacific

Region by Country (2018)

With Multiple Live Axles Used in Commercial Vehicles, Rising

Medium-Class Trucks Sales Driven by Growing e-Commerce

Activities Benefits Market Growth: US Class 3-6 Truck Sales

(In 1,000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021

Growing Focus on Lightweighting and Stringent Fuel Efficiency

Norms Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Single Piece

Propeller Shafts

Carbon Fiber Propeller Shafts Gain Traction in High End Variants

Expanding Use of Carbon Composites in Automotive Applications

Provides Lucrative Market Opportunities for Carbon Fiber

Propeller Shafts: Global Carbon Composites Demand (In

Thousand Tons) in Automotive Industry for the Years 2017,

2019 & 2022

Shifting Consumer Preferences Builds Up Demand for Luxury Cars &

SUVs, Driving Market Opportunities for Carbon Fiber

Propeller Shafts: US Luxury Car Sales (In Units) by Leading

Brands for the Year 2018

Emerging Demand for SUVs and All Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicles

Bodes Well for Live Axle and Single Piece Propeller Shaft

Demand

Robust Outlook for SUV Sales to Benefit Growth in the Market:

Global Sales of SUVs (In Million) for the Years 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021

Global AWD Vehicle Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2017,

2020 & 2023

Rise of E-Mobility Pioneers Development of Electric Axles

Growing Demand for Electric Buses Driven by Strong Government

Initiatives to Improve Public Transportation Networks Promises

Market Opportunities for Electric Axles: Global Municipal

Electric Buses Fleet (In Units) by Geographic Region/Country

for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Fluctuations in Raw Material Pricing Challenges Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

