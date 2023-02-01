New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797960/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft Market to Reach $40.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft estimated at US$29.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Live Axle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$20.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dead Axle segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 114 Featured)
- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
- Dana, Inc.
- Gestamp Automocion S.A.
- GKN PLC
- Hyundai WIA Corporation
- IFA Holding GmbH
- JTEKT Corporation
- Meritor, Inc.
- Rsb Group
- Showa Corporation
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E
A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle
Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:
Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-
Pacific by Country for the Year 2018
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stable Automobile Production Trends Shape Market Growth
Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production
Outlines Growth Trajectory for Automotive Axle & Propeller
Shafts: Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Steady Global Production of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Boosts
Demand for Automotive Axle
Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities
for Automotive Tandem Axle in Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market: Heavy Trucks Production (In Units) in Asia Pacific
Region by Country (2018)
With Multiple Live Axles Used in Commercial Vehicles, Rising
Medium-Class Trucks Sales Driven by Growing e-Commerce
Activities Benefits Market Growth: US Class 3-6 Truck Sales
(In 1,000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021
Growing Focus on Lightweighting and Stringent Fuel Efficiency
Norms Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Single Piece
Propeller Shafts
Carbon Fiber Propeller Shafts Gain Traction in High End Variants
Expanding Use of Carbon Composites in Automotive Applications
Provides Lucrative Market Opportunities for Carbon Fiber
Propeller Shafts: Global Carbon Composites Demand (In
Thousand Tons) in Automotive Industry for the Years 2017,
2019 & 2022
Shifting Consumer Preferences Builds Up Demand for Luxury Cars &
SUVs, Driving Market Opportunities for Carbon Fiber
Propeller Shafts: US Luxury Car Sales (In Units) by Leading
Brands for the Year 2018
Emerging Demand for SUVs and All Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicles
Bodes Well for Live Axle and Single Piece Propeller Shaft
Demand
Robust Outlook for SUV Sales to Benefit Growth in the Market:
Global Sales of SUVs (In Million) for the Years 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021
Global AWD Vehicle Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2017,
2020 & 2023
Rise of E-Mobility Pioneers Development of Electric Axles
Growing Demand for Electric Buses Driven by Strong Government
Initiatives to Improve Public Transportation Networks Promises
Market Opportunities for Electric Axles: Global Municipal
Electric Buses Fleet (In Units) by Geographic Region/Country
for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
Fluctuations in Raw Material Pricing Challenges Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
