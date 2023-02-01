The Worldwide Healthy Snacks Industry is Expected to Reach $152 Billion by 2029: Rising Demand for Functional/Healthy Foods Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthy Snacks Market by Type (Cereal & Granola Bars, Nuts, Meat, Biscuits, Cookies), Product Claim (Gluten free, Low fat), Packaging Type (Wraps, Boxes), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Healthy Snacks Market is expected to reach $152.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029.



The growth of this market is attributed to the growing health consciousness among consumers, the rising demand for functional/healthy foods, and the increasing popularity of convenience foods & on-the-go snacking.

Furthermore, emerging economies in Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa and the increasing sales of products through online channels are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the healthy snacks market based on type, product claim, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography.





Market Insights

Drivers

Growing Health Consciousness among the Consumers

Rising Demand for Functional/Healthy Foods

Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods & On-the-go Snacking

Restraints

High Cost of Healthy Snacks as Compared to Conventional Snacks

Opportunities

Emerging Economies in Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa

Increasing Sales of the Product through Online Channels

Challenges

Volatile Prices of the Raw Materials

Companies Mentioned

General Mills Inc. (U.S.)

Mondelez International Inc. (U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Unilever PLC (U.K.)

Kellogg Company (U.S.)

Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)

Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.)

B&G Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Del Monte Foods Inc. (U.S.)

PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.)

KIND LLC (U.S.)

Danone S.A. (France)

Select Harvests Limited (Australia)

Scope of the Report:

Healthy Snacks Market, by Type

Cereal & Granola Bars

Nuts & Seeds

Dried Fruits

Meat Snacks

Biscuits & Cookies

Trail Mix Snacks

Other Healthy Snack Types

Healthy Snacks Market, by Product Claim

Gluten-free

Low-fat

Sugar-free

Other Product Claims

Healthy Snacks Market, by Packaging Type

Wraps

Pouches

Boxes

Other Packaging Types

Healthy Snacks Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Other Distribution Channels

Healthy Snacks Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, product claim, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the healthy snacks market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the healthy snacks market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the healthy snacks market?

What are the recent developments in the healthy snacks market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the healthy snacks market, and how do they compete with other players?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12k9fx-snacks?w=12