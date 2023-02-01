New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797901/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to Reach $5.2 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing estimated at US$3.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Manual Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automated Laboratory Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $970.5 Thousand, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$970.5 Thousand in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$710.4 Thousand by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
- Alifax SpA
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bioanalyse Tibbi Malz. San. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Creative Diagnostics
- HiMedia Laboratories
- Liofilchem S.r.l.
- Merck KGaA
- Merlin Diagnostica GmbH
- Synbiosis
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Zhuhai Dl Biotech Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here’s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here’s What’s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
( In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the
Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)
for the Years 2019 Through 2024
War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal
Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside
Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global
Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and
2023
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2023
Pandemic Impact on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market
An Introduction to Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Methods
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Segment Analysis
Developed Regions Lead, Promising Growth in Store Across
Developing Economies
Competition
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases & Overuse of
Antibiotics Fuel Demand for Antimicrobial Susceptibility
Testing
Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under
Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in
Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below
5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children
Below 5 Years (in %)
Rise in Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Market Growth
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In
000s)
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Finds Growing Acceptance
in Clinical Diagnostics
Growing Use of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing by
Biopharma Companies Boosts Market Prospects
Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (US$ Billion): 2015-2022
Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital Acquired Infections Presents
Growth Opportunities
Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
Government Initiatives for the Detection & Control of
Antimicrobial Resistant Species Augurs Well for the Market
AST to Play a Critical Part in Regulating Development of
Antimicrobial Resistances
Introduction of Digital Technologies Streamlines Process
Associated with Developing Vaccines
AST Technologies Helping Accelerate Targeted Antimicrobial Therapy
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Plays Key Role in Medical
Decision Making
rAST: Accelerating the Process of Antimicrobial Susceptibility
Testing
Faster Antibiotic Susceptibility Tests Become Vital for High-
Priority Pathogens
Digital Technologies Help in Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility
Testing
Emerging AST Methods to Facilitate Wider Adoption
Rapidly Evolving Bacterial Pathogens and the Role of Rapid POC
AST Diagnostics
Demand for Digital Medical Devices Bodes Well for the Market
Development of AST Standards to Enable Responsible
Antimicrobials Usage
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Breakpoints
Advent of Innovative Technologies Foster Growth for
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market
Use of Artificial Intelligence-Based Applications Exhibits a Surge
Novel Tools Focus on Antibiotic-Resistant Microbes
Researchers Develop Novel Methods to Acquire Outcomes on
Susceptibility of Bacteria
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
