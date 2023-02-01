Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries to 2029 - Featuring Alfa Scientific Designs, BTNX, Meridian Bioscience and Trinity Biotech Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries by Product, Platform, Application, End User - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rapid diagnostics kits market for Indian Ocean region countries is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $1.75 billion by 2029.
Following thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The growing demand for PoC diagnostics, the high prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, the increasing need for rapid decision-making, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are the key factors driving growth in the market.
However, variance in test results is a restraining factor for the growth of this market. Additionally, the reluctance to change the existing diagnostic practices is a major challenge for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled with the Increasing Geriatric Population
- Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
- Increasing Need for Rapid Decision-making & Growing Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics
- The Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Restraints
- Variance in Test Results
Opportunities
- Untapped Potential in Emerging Economies of the Countries in the Indian Ocean Region
Challenges
- Reluctance toward Changing Existing Diagnostic Practices
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
- BectonDickinson and Company (U.S.)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
- ACON Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
- Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
- bioMerieux S.A. (France)
- Alfa Scientific Designs Inc. (U.S.)
- BTNX Inc. (Canada)
- Meridian Bioscience Inc. (U.S.)
- Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)
Scope of the Report
Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Product
- Professional Kits
- OTC Kits
Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Platform
- Immunoassays
- Molecular Detection
- Other Rapid Diagnostic Platforms
Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Application
- Infectious Diseases Testing
- Pregnancy And Fertility Testing
- Cardiac Metabolism Testing
- Cholesterol Testing
- Tumor/Cancer Markers Testing
- Blood Glucose Testing
- Urinalysis
- Hematology Testing
- Other Tests
Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Home Care/Self-testing
- Other End Users
Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Geography
- France
- India
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Sri Lanka
- Madagascar
- Mauritius
- Reunion
- Mayotte
- Seychelles
- Comoros
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49918b-diagnostic?w=12