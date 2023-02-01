Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries to 2029 - Featuring Alfa Scientific Designs, BTNX, Meridian Bioscience and Trinity Biotech Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries by Product, Platform, Application, End User - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rapid diagnostics kits market for Indian Ocean region countries is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $1.75 billion by 2029.



Following thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The growing demand for PoC diagnostics, the high prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, the increasing need for rapid decision-making, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are the key factors driving growth in the market.

However, variance in test results is a restraining factor for the growth of this market. Additionally, the reluctance to change the existing diagnostic practices is a major challenge for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled with the Increasing Geriatric Population

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Need for Rapid Decision-making & Growing Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics

The Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Restraints

Variance in Test Results

Opportunities

Untapped Potential in Emerging Economies of the Countries in the Indian Ocean Region

Challenges

Reluctance toward Changing Existing Diagnostic Practices

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

BectonDickinson and Company (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

ACON Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

bioMerieux S.A. (France)

Alfa Scientific Designs Inc. (U.S.)

BTNX Inc. (Canada)

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (U.S.)

Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)

Scope of the Report

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Product

Professional Kits

OTC Kits

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Platform

Immunoassays

Molecular Detection

Other Rapid Diagnostic Platforms

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Application

Infectious Diseases Testing

Pregnancy And Fertility Testing

Cardiac Metabolism Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Tumor/Cancer Markers Testing

Blood Glucose Testing

Urinalysis

Hematology Testing

Other Tests

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care/Self-testing

Other End Users

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Geography

France

India

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Madagascar

Mauritius

Reunion

Mayotte

Seychelles

Comoros

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49918b-diagnostic?w=12