Smart for Life Provides an Update on Nasdaq Listing

MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, announced today that the Company received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on January 25, 2023, notifying the Company that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (“Panel”) has granted an exception from two continued listing standards, Nasdaq’s stockholders’ equity requirement of $2,500,000, as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(b) (the “Equity Rule”), and Nasdaq’s $1.00 bid price requirement, as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”), until May 30, 2023.



As previously disclosed, on December 5, 2022, the Company requested a hearing with the Panel, which was held on January 19, 2023. As a result of the Panel’s decision, the Company now has until May 30, 2023 to regain compliance with the Equity Rule and the Bid Price Rule.

This news was preceded by the Company’s successful conversion of approximately $2.5 million of debt to equity and the Company’s announcement of its upcoming Annual Shareholder meeting scheduled for March 15, 2023.

“We are very pleased with the Panel’s decision to grant us an extension to regain compliance,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are continuing to implement our high-growth acquisition strategy and have several potential acquisitions in the pipeline. We have a strong track record of acquiring complementary businesses at attractive valuations and continue to grow toward our goal of $100 million in revenue in the next 12 months.”

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

