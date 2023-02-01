Pennsylvania Career-Seekers Can Now Launch Successful Real Estate Profession With Flexible, Self-Paced, Live Online Education From Trusted Industry Leader, The CE Shop

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Those seeking a new career path in real estate in Pennsylvania have a new flexible learning option for a career with consistent market demand.

With the one 75-hour Pennsylvania Real Estate Salesperson Pre-License Course requirement, it's a no-brainer to sign up for one that is interactive, flexible, offered live online with self-paced delivery and provides the opportunity to learn in the best way that works for student schedules and learning preferences. Students can choose to complete the course entirely through the company's self-paced delivery method, attend live online (synchronous), instructor-led courses, self-paced online (asynchronous), or utilize a combination of both learning methods. Both versions of the course are totally parallel to one another, and they're split into sections so that students can even choose to take some sections of the course synchronously and other parts asynchronously without missing a beat.

If treated like a 40-hour work week, the education to become a real estate agent in Pennsylvania can be completed swiftly so you can move on with your new real estate career.

The CE Shop teaches through interaction, which is proven to be a far more effective method of learning than simply reading a boring PDF. The CE Shop uses a proprietary content delivery platform, which makes it easy for students to engage with the content needed to grow their business, as well as become a valuable asset to a brokerage. This proprietary learning model and delivery platform has helped students maintain a 91% National Pass Rate.

While many factors influence the annual salary of a real estate agent, according to Indeed.com, full-time Pennsylvania real estate agents can average $70k/year and have a lifetime of tools from The CE Shop to grow your knowledge and potential income. The CE Shop also offers additional certifications like Mortgage Loan Origination and Home Inspection to round out your artillery of professional success tools.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, and home inspection courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Attachment