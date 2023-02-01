New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797840/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market to Reach $27.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Electrical Systems estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Power Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Power Distribution segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Aircraft Electrical Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)

- Astronics Corporation

- Crane Aerospace & Electronics

- Elbit Systems Ltd.

- GE Aviation

- Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Safran

- Thales Group

- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797840/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Electrical Systems: An Introduction

Basic Electrical System

Power and Ground

Normal Operation

Electrical Failures

Voltage

Power Generation

Power Conversion

Power Distribution

Energy Storage Device

Aircraft Electrical Systems: Market Overview

Need for New Generation Aircraft Driving Growth in Aircraft

Electrical Systems Market

US: A Key Market

Aircraft Electrical Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Reliability and Lightweight: Key Essential Requisites of

Aircraft Electrical Equipment Design

Technological Advancements Leading to Growth in the Aircraft

Electrical Systems Market

Electronic Code of Federal Regulations for Electrical Systems

and Equipment in USA

Australian Civil Aviation Regulation Mandates Periodic

Inspection of the Electrical System



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Configuration Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Configuration Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Configuration Management

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Generation Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Power Generation Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 7: World Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Power Distribution by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Distribution by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Conversion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Power Conversion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Conversion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Energy Storage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy Storage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Military Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Military Aviation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Business & General Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Business & General Aviation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Business & General

Aviation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flight Control & Operation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Flight Control & Operation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Flight Control &

Operation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Application - Flight Control &

Operation, Configuration Management, Power Generation

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical Systems

by Application - Flight Control & Operation, Configuration

Management, Power Generation Management and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Control & Operation, Configuration Management, Power

Generation Management and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by System - Power Generation, Power

Distribution, Power Conversion and Energy Storage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical Systems

by System - Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power

Conversion and Energy Storage Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion and

Energy Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation,

Military Aviation and Business & General Aviation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical Systems

by Platform - Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and

Business & General Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Business & General

Aviation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Application - Flight Control &

Operation, Configuration Management, Power Generation

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Flight Control & Operation,

Configuration Management, Power Generation Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Control & Operation, Configuration Management, Power

Generation Management and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by System - Power Generation, Power

Distribution, Power Conversion and Energy Storage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power

Conversion and Energy Storage Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion and

Energy Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation,

Military Aviation and Business & General Aviation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation

and Business & General Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Business & General

Aviation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Application - Flight Control &

Operation, Configuration Management, Power Generation

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical Systems

by Application - Flight Control & Operation, Configuration

Management, Power Generation Management and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Control & Operation, Configuration Management, Power

Generation Management and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by System - Power Generation, Power

Distribution, Power Conversion and Energy Storage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical Systems

by System - Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power

Conversion and Energy Storage Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion and

Energy Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation,

Military Aviation and Business & General Aviation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical Systems

by Platform - Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and

Business & General Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Business & General

Aviation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Application - Flight Control &

Operation, Configuration Management, Power Generation

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical Systems

by Application - Flight Control & Operation, Configuration

Management, Power Generation Management and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Control & Operation, Configuration Management, Power

Generation Management and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by System - Power Generation, Power

Distribution, Power Conversion and Energy Storage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical Systems

by System - Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power

Conversion and Energy Storage Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion and

Energy Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation,

Military Aviation and Business & General Aviation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical Systems

by Platform - Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and

Business & General Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Business & General

Aviation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Application - Flight Control &

Operation, Configuration Management, Power Generation

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Flight Control & Operation,

Configuration Management, Power Generation Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Control & Operation, Configuration Management, Power

Generation Management and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by System - Power Generation, Power

Distribution, Power Conversion and Energy Storage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power

Conversion and Energy Storage Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion and

Energy Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation,

Military Aviation and Business & General Aviation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation

and Business & General Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Business & General

Aviation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Application - Flight Control &

Operation, Configuration Management, Power Generation

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Flight Control & Operation,

Configuration Management, Power Generation Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Control & Operation, Configuration Management, Power

Generation Management and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by System - Power Generation, Power

Distribution, Power Conversion and Energy Storage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power

Conversion and Energy Storage Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion and

Energy Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation,

Military Aviation and Business & General Aviation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation

and Business & General Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Business & General

Aviation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Application - Flight Control &

Operation, Configuration Management, Power Generation

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Flight Control & Operation,

Configuration Management, Power Generation Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Control & Operation, Configuration Management, Power

Generation Management and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by System - Power Generation, Power

Distribution, Power Conversion and Energy Storage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power

Conversion and Energy Storage Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion and

Energy Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation,

Military Aviation and Business & General Aviation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation

and Business & General Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Business & General

Aviation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Application - Flight Control &

Operation, Configuration Management, Power Generation

Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Flight Control & Operation,

Configuration Management, Power Generation Management and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Control & Operation, Configuration Management, Power

Generation Management and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by System - Power Generation, Power

Distribution, Power Conversion and Energy Storage - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power

Conversion and Energy Storage Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion and

Energy Storage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation,

Military Aviation and Business & General Aviation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation

and Business & General Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Electrical

Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation and Business & General

Aviation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Electrical Systems by Application - Flight Control &



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797840/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________