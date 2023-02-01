DiagnaMed Holdings Incorporates OpenAI’s ChatGPT into BRAIN AGE™ AI Product Suite

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED), an artificial intelligence-driven digital health company focusing on improving brain health, today announces that it will incorporate OpenAI’s technology, ChatGPT, in its BRAIN AGE™ Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Product Suite, which already includes a variety of API interfaces to build AI and machine learning functions, to further enhance the Company’s novel Brain Health Digital Platform to assess overall brain health and presence of cognitive impairment in athletes, and those diagnosed with a mental health and neurodegenerative condition.



DiagnaMed’s Brain Health Digital Platform comprises several assessment tools generated rapidly by self-report or clinician-observed measures, each capturing different aspects of brain health to evaluate overall brain health, output a patient risk score, and provide actionable points to develop precision medicine-like, personalized treatment plans and interventions. As part of the BRAIN AGE™ AI Product Suite, the Brain Health Platform will also include unique brain training, games, education, and coaching applications. The Company expects to launch the Brain Health Digital Platform as a general clinical tool in May 2023.

“Our Brain Health Digital Platform, which is part of our BRAIN AGE™ AI product suite, offers licensed professionals a novel brain health assessment tool, patient risk score, and helpful intervention plans and techniques, incorporating OpentAI’s technology, ChatGPT, with the aim to improve brain health and brain age of patients,” said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman of DiagnaMed. “We expect to launch the Brain Health Digital Platform in the U.S. and Canada in Q2-2023 for use in sports, mental health and neurology clinics that are committed to improving the brain health of over 50 million people with mental health and neurological disorders.”

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) is an artificial intelligence-driven digital health company focusing on improving brain health for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company is developing its BRAIN AGE™ AI Product Suite, which includes BRAIN AGE™, an electroencephalogram-based (EEG) artificial intelligence solution to detect an individual’s brain age, and the Brain Health Digital Platform for clinical and home use. Learn more at DiagnaMed.com.

For more information about DiagnaMed, please contact:



Fabio Chianelli

Chairman of the Board

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

Tel: 416-800-2684

Email: info@diagnamed.com

Website: www.diagnamed.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in DiagnaMed's final prospectus dated October 26, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.