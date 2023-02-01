New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Pain Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040601/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Cold Pain Therapy Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cold Pain Therapy estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030. OTC Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prescription Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $486.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Cold Pain Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$486.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$415.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

- 3M Company

- Beiersdorf AG

- BREG, Inc.

- Custom Ice Inc.

- DJO, LLC

- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

- Medline Industries, Inc.

- Ossur

- Performance Health

- Pfizer, Inc.

- Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Romsons Group of Industries

- Sanofi

- Unexo Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040601/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Cold Pain Therapy: A Prelude

Growth Forecasts Remain Highly Favorable for Cold Pain Therapy

Market

Market Stands to Gain from Steady Growth in the World Pain

Management Sector

Breakdown of World Pain Management Drugs & Devices Market

Revenues (in %) by Application for the Year 2019

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Widens Opportunities

World Healthcare Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2018 & 2023

Cold Pain Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sports Injury Treatment: Major Vertical for Cold Pain Therapy

Cold Pain Therapy Gains Wider Traction in Musculoskeletal

Disorders

Post-Operative Care Enhanced with Cold Pain Therapy

Cold Pain Therapy: Highly Reliable in Post-Trauma Care

Growing Use Case in Spine and Lower Back Disorders Augurs Well

Product Improvements Aid Market Expansion



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTC

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for OTC Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for OTC Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prescription Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Prescription Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Prescription Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Musculoskeletal Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Musculoskeletal Disorders

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Musculoskeletal

Disorders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Sports Medicine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Sports Medicine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Post-Operative Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Post-Operative Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Post-Operative Therapy

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Post-Trauma Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Post-Trauma Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Post-Trauma Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Cold Pain Therapy Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

ePharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for ePharmacy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for ePharmacy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by Product -

OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products

and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports

Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,

Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy

and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and

ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products

and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders,

Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,

Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy

and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail

and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products

and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports

Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,

Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy

and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and

ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products

and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports

Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,

Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy

and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and

ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products

and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders,

Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,

Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy

and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail

and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products

and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders,

Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,

Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy

and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail

and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products

and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders,

Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,

Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy

and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail

and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products

and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders,

Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,

Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy

and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail

and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by Product -

OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products

and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports

Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,

Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy

and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold

Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and

ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and

Prescription Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy

by Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain

Therapy by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OTC Products and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and

Post-Operative Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy

by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,

Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain

Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma

Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel -

Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy

by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain

Therapy by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and

Prescription Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy

by Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain

Therapy by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OTC Products and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal

Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040601/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________