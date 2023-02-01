New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Pain Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040601/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cold Pain Therapy Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cold Pain Therapy estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030. OTC Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prescription Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $486.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Cold Pain Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$486.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$415.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Beiersdorf AG
- BREG, Inc.
- Custom Ice Inc.
- DJO, LLC
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Ossur
- Performance Health
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Romsons Group of Industries
- Sanofi
- Unexo Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040601/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Cold Pain Therapy: A Prelude
Growth Forecasts Remain Highly Favorable for Cold Pain Therapy
Market
Market Stands to Gain from Steady Growth in the World Pain
Management Sector
Breakdown of World Pain Management Drugs & Devices Market
Revenues (in %) by Application for the Year 2019
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Widens Opportunities
World Healthcare Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2018 & 2023
Cold Pain Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sports Injury Treatment: Major Vertical for Cold Pain Therapy
Cold Pain Therapy Gains Wider Traction in Musculoskeletal
Disorders
Post-Operative Care Enhanced with Cold Pain Therapy
Cold Pain Therapy: Highly Reliable in Post-Trauma Care
Growing Use Case in Spine and Lower Back Disorders Augurs Well
Product Improvements Aid Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OTC
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for OTC Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for OTC Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prescription Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Prescription Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Prescription Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Musculoskeletal Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Musculoskeletal Disorders
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Musculoskeletal
Disorders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Sports Medicine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Sports Medicine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Operative Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Post-Operative Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Post-Operative Therapy
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Trauma Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Post-Trauma Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Post-Trauma Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Cold Pain Therapy Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
ePharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for ePharmacy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for ePharmacy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by Product -
OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products
and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports
Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,
Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy
and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and
ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products
and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders,
Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,
Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy
and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail
and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products
and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports
Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,
Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy
and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and
ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products
and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports
Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,
Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy
and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and
ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products
and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders,
Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,
Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy
and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail
and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products
and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders,
Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,
Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy
and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail
and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products
and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders,
Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,
Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy
and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail
and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products
and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders,
Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,
Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy
and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail
and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and Prescription
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by Product -
OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OTC Products
and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports
Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,
Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy
and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and
ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain Therapy by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and
Prescription Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy
by Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain
Therapy by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OTC Products and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal
Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and
Post-Operative Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy
by Application - Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine,
Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain
Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma
Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Cold Pain Therapy by Distribution Channel -
Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy
by Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain
Therapy by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Retail and ePharmacy for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cold Pain Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cold Pain Therapy by Product - OTC Products and
Prescription Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cold Pain Therapy
by Product - OTC Products and Prescription Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cold Pain
Therapy by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OTC Products and Prescription Products for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cold Pain Therapy by Application - Musculoskeletal
Disorders, Sports Medicine, Post-Trauma Therapy and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040601/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Cold Pain Therapy Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Pain Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040601/?utm_source=GNW