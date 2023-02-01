Antibiotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Antibiotics 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Antibiotics and Forecasts Market Segment by Action Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, Others), Market Segment by Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Fluoroquinolone, Macrolide, Carbapenem, Aminoglycoside, Sulfonamide, 7-ACA, Others), Market Segment by Gender (Male, Female), Market Segment by Age Group (0-14 years, 15-54 years, 55 years and over), Market Segment by Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Others), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The antibiotics market was valued at US$44,567.3 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Expansion by Major Players to Offer Competitive Edge

Acquisitions are being used by firms in the antibiotics industry as a key strategy for expanding their capabilities, and this is one of the strategies that is being utilized by these companies. This makes it possible to acquire resources continuously, which is necessary in order to keep our edge over the competition. The continuous growth of an organization's existing resources and talents, in addition to the acquisition of new ones, is essential in order for firms to keep or regain their advantage in the competitive market. New skills can be obtained through the growth of an organization internally, as well as through mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. According to the findings of an analysis that was conducted by Visiongain for this study, the majority of players are employing the strategy of acquisition as a typical technique to either build or acquire capabilities. While some businesses buy out other businesses in order to expand their operations into new geographic markets, others do so in order to increase the variety of goods and services they provide customers. The search by firms for regions with reduced manufacturing costs can also result in acquisitions. It is also possible for acquisitions to take place as a result of governments requiring multinational companies to have a local presence and mandating that these companies either start a new local business or acquire an existing one. The second option is the one that the vast majority of antibiotics companies have decided to go with. Last but not least, mergers and acquisitions enable businesses to move quickly, which enables them to enter new markets with their existing customers, reduce the bureaucratic burdens that are associated with starting a company, and acquire technology that would otherwise require a great deal of time and effort to develop. Companies in the antibiotics business choose to expand their capabilities in this way for a variety of reasons, some of the most important of which are listed above.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Antibiotics Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the antibiotics industry. The increased demand for antibiotics to treat COVID-19 patients has led to shortages of some drugs, as manufacturers prioritize production of these medications. Additionally, many clinical trials for new antibiotics have been delayed or halted due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. On the other hand, the increase in demand for antibiotics has also led to an increase in prices for some drugs. This has made them less affordable for patients & healthcare systems in low- and middle-income (LMIC) countries. Furthermore, the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of antibiotic resistance, which has been a growing concern in recent years. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to the importance of the antibiotics industry and the need for effective drugs to combat bacterial infections, but also it has highlighted the challenges of ensuring access to these drugs for all patients and the need to reduce the development of antibiotic resistance.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Burden of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Market Growth

The rise in the cases of bacterial infections will stimulate the demand for antibiotics, which, in turn, will augur well for the antibiotics market. During the forecast period, the growing occurrence of tuberculosis, malaria, pneumonia, bacterial skin infections, HIV/AIDS, urinary tract infections (UTI) and others would strengthen the market's healthy development. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are around 15.5 million hospital visits and 3.7 million emergency department visits per year for infectious and parasitic diseases. There are still evolving new sources of infection such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), the Zika virus and Corona virus are few examples. When another organism enters the host body and causes diseases, an infection takes place. Infection-causing species are very complex and can include things such as viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. An infection can be contracted by the host in several different ways, such as directly by an infected human, by tainted food or drink, and also from an insect's bite. Very commonly, bacterial infections are treated with antibiotics. Antibiotics are drugs that influence the growth of bacteria. They can either inhibit the replication of bacteria or destroy them outright. Different types of antibiotics exist. The one which are prescribed will depend on the kind of bacterium that causes the infection. In addition, antibiotic misuse has led many bacteria to grow resistance against the particular antibiotics.

Ageing Population to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Antibiotics Market Players

Adults over the age of 65 are widely regarded as one of the most vulnerable segments of the population. The world is approaching a demographic tipping point. Since the dawn of humanity, young children have outnumbered their parents. Within five years, however, the number of people aged 65 and up would outnumber children under the age of five. Because of falling fertility rates and substantial rises in life expectancy, population ageing would continue, if not intensify. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 65 and up is expected surpass 1.5 billion in 2050, with the majority of the increase occurring in developing countries.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

In individual clinics and hospitals, the reduced number of patients has pushed physicians to embrace digital health technology to support their business. When patients tried to safely access outpatient treatment, the number of telehealth visits grew significantly. Many doctors saw a factor of 50 to 175 rise in their telehealth visit number. In a relatively brief time, this rise happened, often in days or, at most, weeks. Health systems must create a solid, sustainable bridge that includes operational, financial, and clinical frameworks and processes, as virtual treatment is now part of the new normal. The health system would need to incorporate telehealth technologies into the electronic health record, identify clinical guidelines for effective telehealth visits, receive telehealth visit payment, and revamp hospital and provider practice systems to accommodate telehealth visits. For much of their everyday practices, the pandemic has strengthened customer dependence on emerging technology. Consumers would expect their journeys with digital wellness to be as productive and easy to use. During the situation of COVID-19 most of the population is dependent on digital health technologies which is expected to increase the business of prescribed medicines through digital consultation. These are likely to bloom the antibiotics market during the forecast period. Owing to the global downturn caused by the pandemic, pharmaceutical and medical technology firms have suffered tremendous losses.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the antibiotics market are Abbott Laboratories, Allergan (AbbVie Inc.), Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cipla Ltd., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GSK plc, Lupin, Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris, Inc., and WOCKHARDT. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Sandoz announced an additional investment of EUR 50 (US$54) million to support increased European manufacturing capacity for finished dosage form (FDF) penicillins, the leading class of antibiotics worldwide. The new commitment follows plans announced last year to invest more than EUR 100 (US$108) million in new manufacturing technology for production of oral amoxicillin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) at Kundl, Austria.

In March 2022, AN2 Therapeutics’ IPO raised US$69M to take antibiotic from Pfizer into pivotal test. AN2 is developing an antibiotic based on boron chemistry that could offer advantages over carbon-based molecules.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

