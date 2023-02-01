Celebrate National Tater Tot Day with Trailer Birds Hot Chicken

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Come get it while it’s TOT! That’s right, Trailer Birds Hot Chicken is celebrating National Tater Tot Day with a dash of its signature Nashville heat. Get your hands on Nashville hot chicken with a side of hot tots for take out. You don’t want to miss out on these fingerlicking chicken tendies!

Calling all foodies and tender lovers, join Trailer Birds festivities on February 2, the go to ghost kitchen concept from Dickey’s Restaurant Brands. This hot chicken restaurant has traditional and specialty tater tots that will satisfy any and all of your carb cravings. Plus, the tots are accompanied by four of their signature hand crafted dips — ranch, blue cheese, comeback sauce, and jalapeño cheese sauce. On National Tater Tot Day, Trailer Birds is offering $1 Regular Tater Tots and $4.99 Nashville Tots. Limit two per customer.

“If you can take the heat, Trailer Birds is the perfect place to get your fix of tasty tater tots,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Guests can pair their tots with Trailer Birds’ Nashville hot chicken tenders and sandwiches, sides and desserts. Come celebrate with your favorite Legit. Texas. Barbecue. Brand and see if you can handle the heat!

Trailer Birds offers bold, crispy, Nashville hot chicken available for pickup or delivery with cooked-to-order levels of zero to hella hot sauce. Trailer Birds doesn’t come with any other bells and whistles because the bold flavor speaks for itself. With Hot Tenders, Hot Chicken Sandwiches, specialty tater tots, and hand cut fry options, Trailer Birds has you covered when the hot chicken craving hits.

Dickey’s virtual brand, Trailer Birds, is available via pickup or delivery. The menu is available via trailerbirds.com or through the Trailer Birds app. Trailer Birds marks Dickey’s fourth virtual brand. The company jumped into the virtual space with Wing Boss in April 2021 and followed up with the launch of Big Deal Burger and Barbecue at Home.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

