Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global GNSS Chips Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for GNSS Chips estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The GNSS Chips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- Broadcom Ltd.

- Eagle UAV Services

- Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

- Hemisphere GNSS, Inc.

- Intel Corporation

- MediaTek, Inc.

- Misfit, Inc.

- Navika Electronics

- Qualcomm, Inc.

- Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

- STMicroelectronics NV

- u-blox Holding AG





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

What is GNSS and its Applications?

GNSS Market Set to Exhibit Burgeoning Growth

Market Outlook

GNSS Chips - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Demand for Real-time Data Propels the GNSS Market

Advent of 5G Cellular Technology and the Increase in Satellite

Navigation Networks Provide Significant Growth Opportunities

Strong Demand for Consumer Electronic Products - A Key Demand

Driver

Dual-frequency GNSS Chips for Smartphones - A Major

Breakthrough for the Smartphone Industry

FCC Waiver Enabling US Smartphone Users to Access Galileo

Signals Present Increased Market Opportunity

MM GNSS Chipsets Offering Power Saving to IOT Applications Bode

Well for GNSS Chip Market Expansion

Speed and Simplicity Advantages Propel the Use of GNSS in

Construction

Not Just Positioning and Navigation, GNSS Offers Much More to

Motor Vehicles

In-vehicle Systems - The Largest Segment for GNSS use in

Automotive Applications

World’s First Multi-Band GNSS Receiver Launched for Autonomous

Vehicles

Location-based Services: The Largest Application Market for GNSS



