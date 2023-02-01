New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GNSS Chips Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956871/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global GNSS Chips Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for GNSS Chips estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The GNSS Chips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Eagle UAV Services
- Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
- Hemisphere GNSS, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- MediaTek, Inc.
- Misfit, Inc.
- Navika Electronics
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- u-blox Holding AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
What is GNSS and its Applications?
GNSS Market Set to Exhibit Burgeoning Growth
Market Outlook
GNSS Chips - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Demand for Real-time Data Propels the GNSS Market
Advent of 5G Cellular Technology and the Increase in Satellite
Navigation Networks Provide Significant Growth Opportunities
Strong Demand for Consumer Electronic Products - A Key Demand
Driver
Dual-frequency GNSS Chips for Smartphones - A Major
Breakthrough for the Smartphone Industry
FCC Waiver Enabling US Smartphone Users to Access Galileo
Signals Present Increased Market Opportunity
MM GNSS Chipsets Offering Power Saving to IOT Applications Bode
Well for GNSS Chip Market Expansion
Speed and Simplicity Advantages Propel the Use of GNSS in
Construction
Not Just Positioning and Navigation, GNSS Offers Much More to
Motor Vehicles
In-vehicle Systems - The Largest Segment for GNSS use in
Automotive Applications
World’s First Multi-Band GNSS Receiver Launched for Autonomous
Vehicles
Location-based Services: The Largest Application Market for GNSS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World GNSS Chips Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Smartphones by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Tablets by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Tablets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Vehicle Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for In-Vehicle Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for In-Vehicle Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Location-Based Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Location-Based Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Location-Based Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Telematics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Telematics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Navigation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Navigation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Navigation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surveying by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Surveying by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Surveying by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mapping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Mapping by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Mapping by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Timing & Synchronization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Timing & Synchronization by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Timing &
Synchronization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
GNSS Chips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and
Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Device -
Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Tablets,
In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Application - Location-Based Services, Telematics,
Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Application -
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Location-Based
Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing &
Synchronization and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GNSS Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Device -
Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Tablets,
In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GNSS Chips by Application - Location-Based Services,
Telematics, Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing &
Synchronization and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Application -
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
GNSS Chips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and
Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Device -
Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Tablets,
In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Application - Location-Based Services, Telematics,
Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Application -
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
GNSS Chips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and
Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Device -
Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Tablets,
In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Application - Location-Based Services, Telematics,
Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Application -
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
GNSS Chips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GNSS Chips by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GNSS Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Device -
Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Tablets,
In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GNSS Chips by Application - Location-Based Services,
Telematics, Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing &
Synchronization and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Application -
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
GNSS Chips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GNSS Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Device -
Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Tablets,
In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GNSS Chips by Application - Location-Based Services,
Telematics, Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing &
Synchronization and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Application -
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
GNSS Chips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GNSS Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems
and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Device -
Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Tablets,
In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GNSS Chips by Application - Location-Based Services,
Telematics, Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing &
Synchronization and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Application -
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and
Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Device -
Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Tablets,
In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Application - Location-Based Services, Telematics,
Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Application -
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
GNSS Chips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and
Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Device -
Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Device -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Tablets,
In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GNSS
Chips by Application - Location-Based Services, Telematics,
Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for GNSS Chips by Application -
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Location-Based
Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing &
Synchronization and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GNSS Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle
Systems and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for GNSS Chips by
Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones,
Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GNSS Chips by Application - Location-Based Services,
Telematics, Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing &
Synchronization and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for GNSS Chips by
Application - Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation,
Surveying, Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
GNSS Chips Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GNSS Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle
Systems and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for GNSS Chips by
Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones,
Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GNSS Chips by Application - Location-Based Services,
Telematics, Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing &
Synchronization and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for GNSS Chips by
Application - Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation,
Surveying, Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GNSS Chips by Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle
Systems and Other Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for GNSS Chips by
Device - Smartphones, Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones,
Tablets, In-Vehicle Systems and Other Devices for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GNSS Chips by Application - Location-Based Services,
Telematics, Navigation, Surveying, Mapping, Timing &
Synchronization and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for GNSS Chips by
Application - Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation,
Surveying, Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for GNSS Chips by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Location-Based Services, Telematics, Navigation, Surveying,
Mapping, Timing & Synchronization and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
