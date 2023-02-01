Global Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Market Analysis Report 2023: Disruptive Technologies and Transformative Mega Trends Driving Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study covers the global remote pregnancy monitoring solutions market, offering an analysis of the latest innovative solutions that monitor pregnancy with remote patient monitoring (RPM) technologies. With these solutions, expecting mothers can stay connected with their fetuses, and gynecologists can monitor maternal changes and fetal developments, even when the patient is at home or away from the physician.

With rising infertility rates, maternal mortality and morbidity rates, pregnancy-related complications, stillbirths, and pre-term births, the market for remote pregnancy monitoring solutions is witnessing substantial growth.

The pregnancy monitoring solutions market has witnessed significant technological advancements and inclusions that enable effortless and accurate real-time mother-fetal connectivity. With fierce competition in this fragmented market, especially for pregnancy apps, price parity is also a matter of huge concern, with several apps being available free of cost.

The study offers region-wise market analysis, customer adoption analysis, relevant lists and profiles of key solutions, and a look at the current growth environment.

Details have also been provided on handheld and portable ultrasound scanners that can be used during pregnancy. Finally, the study analyzes the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from this space.

It segments the remote pregnancy monitoring solutions into the following categories:

Wearable fetal monitors: This study includes an analysis of only those connected wearables that are specifically designed to meet pregnancy needs.

Pregnancy monitoring apps: While there are a number of health apps available globally, this study covers only smartphone-based apps designed specifically for pregnancy monitoring purposes.

Connected pregnancy monitoring devices: These devices are in a nascent stage of development, with very few currently commercialized. This segment promises enhanced mother-fetal connectivity with advanced innovations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Global Issues Driving Adoption of Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Solutions

Major Global Issues Driving the Adoption of Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Solutions

Increasing Maternal Mortality Rates (MMR) Globally

Reigning Maternal Mortality - Attainable but Difficult Goal

The Global Issue of Infertility

Importance of Physiological Biomarkers During Pregnancy

Adoption Curve of Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Solutions By Product-type

4. Wearable Fetal Monitors for Remote Pregnancy Monitoring

Growth Environment

Global Wearable Fetal Monitors Market Analysis by Regions

Features of Wearable Fetal Monitors

Majority of Women Express Willingness for Adopting Fetal Monitoring Wearables During Pregnancy - US Survey

List of Wearable Fetal Monitors

In-pipeline Innovation for Wearable Fetal Monitors

Future Ahead for Wearable Fetal Monitors

5. Smartphone-based Pregnancy Monitoring Apps

Growth Environment

Global Smartphone-based Pregnancy Monitoring Apps Market Analysis by Regions

Features of Smartphone-based Pregnancy Monitoring Apps

List of Smartphone-based Pregnancy Monitoring Apps

Future Ahead for Smartphone-based Pregnancy Monitoring Apps

6. Connected Pregnancy Monitoring Devices

Growth Environment

Features of Connected Pregnancy Monitoring Devices Kit

List of Connected Pregnancy Care Devices

The Future of Connected Pregnancy Monitoring Devices

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI Detection of Pregnancy- and Childbirth-related Complications

Growth Opportunity 2: Specific Pregnancy Monitoring Solutions for LGBTQ+ Pregnancy

Growth Opportunity 3: Target Emerging Nations

