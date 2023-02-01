New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955796/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Evacuation Equipment estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Escape Slides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$720 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Evacuation Rafts segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $280.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Aircraft Evacuation Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$280.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$283.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$181.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- Cobham PLC

- Dart Aerospace Ltd.

- EAM Worldwide

- GKN Aerospace

- Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd.

- Mustang Survival ULC

- NPP Zvezda

- Survival Equipment Services SES

- Trelleborg AB

- UTC Aerospace Systems

- Zodiac Aerospace





Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aircraft Evacuation Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Aircraft Evacuation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Product Overview

Emergency Evacuation: A Definition

Emergency Flotation System

Evacuation Slide

Evacuation Raft

Ejection Seat



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone

for Growth in the Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market

Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze

Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global

Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019 and 2022

Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for

Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Evacuation

Systems: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of

Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and

Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne

Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020

Recent Rise in Aircraft Crashes Spurs Demand for Emergency

Aircraft Landing Equipment

Ever-Present Airplane Accident Risk Which Spiked in 2017

Redoubles the Focus on Emergency Landing Equipment: Global

Number of Accidents Per Million Departures 2014 through 2018

Technologically Advanced, Lightweight Evacuation Systems to

Emerge as Key Revenue Spinners in the Market

Increasing Number of Fighter Jets & Bomber Planes in the

Military Drives Demand for Ejection Seats

Strengthening Airpower of Military Bases Worldwide to Translate

Into Exciting Opportunities for Ejection Seats: Global Number

of Fighters & Interceptors, Attack Aircraft, Transports &

Attack Helicopters by Country for the Year 2019

Stringent Aircraft Safety & Evacuation Regulations Adds

Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth

Growing Role of Situational Awareness in Aviation Supported by

Technology Innovations Amplifies the Importance of Evacuation

Systems

Commercial Significance of Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS)

Following the Hudson River Crash Landing in 2009, Benefits

Growth in the Market

As the Largest End-User of EFS, the Sizable Base of Helicopters

Worldwide Spurs Opportunities for the Installations of

Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS): Helicopter Fleet in

Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019

Continuous Innovations Especially in Automatic Evacuation

Slides to Benefit Growth in the Market

Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety

Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades

Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for

Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market:

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

