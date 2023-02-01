New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955796/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Evacuation Equipment estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Escape Slides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$720 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Evacuation Rafts segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $280.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Aircraft Evacuation Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$280.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$283.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$181.5 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Cobham PLC
- Dart Aerospace Ltd.
- EAM Worldwide
- GKN Aerospace
- Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd.
- Mustang Survival ULC
- NPP Zvezda
- Survival Equipment Services SES
- Trelleborg AB
- UTC Aerospace Systems
- Zodiac Aerospace
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955796/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Aircraft Evacuation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Product Overview
Emergency Evacuation: A Definition
Emergency Flotation System
Evacuation Slide
Evacuation Raft
Ejection Seat
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone
for Growth in the Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market
Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze
Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global
Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019 and 2022
Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for
Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Evacuation
Systems: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of
Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and
Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne
Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020
Recent Rise in Aircraft Crashes Spurs Demand for Emergency
Aircraft Landing Equipment
Ever-Present Airplane Accident Risk Which Spiked in 2017
Redoubles the Focus on Emergency Landing Equipment: Global
Number of Accidents Per Million Departures 2014 through 2018
Technologically Advanced, Lightweight Evacuation Systems to
Emerge as Key Revenue Spinners in the Market
Increasing Number of Fighter Jets & Bomber Planes in the
Military Drives Demand for Ejection Seats
Strengthening Airpower of Military Bases Worldwide to Translate
Into Exciting Opportunities for Ejection Seats: Global Number
of Fighters & Interceptors, Attack Aircraft, Transports &
Attack Helicopters by Country for the Year 2019
Stringent Aircraft Safety & Evacuation Regulations Adds
Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth
Growing Role of Situational Awareness in Aviation Supported by
Technology Innovations Amplifies the Importance of Evacuation
Systems
Commercial Significance of Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS)
Following the Hudson River Crash Landing in 2009, Benefits
Growth in the Market
As the Largest End-User of EFS, the Sizable Base of Helicopters
Worldwide Spurs Opportunities for the Installations of
Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS): Helicopter Fleet in
Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019
Continuous Innovations Especially in Automatic Evacuation
Slides to Benefit Growth in the Market
Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety
Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades
Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for
Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market:
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Escape Slides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Escape Slides by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Escape Slides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Evacuation Rafts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Evacuation Rafts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Evacuation Rafts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ejection Seats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Ejection Seats by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Ejection Seats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life
Vests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Life Vests by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Life Vests by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflatable Floatation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Inflatable Floatation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Inflatable Floatation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fixed Wing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Fixed Wing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Fixed Wing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotary Wing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Rotary Wing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Rotary Wing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides,
Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable
Floatation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation Equipment
by Equipment - Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats,
Life Vests and Inflatable Floatation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests
and Inflatable Floatation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and
Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation Equipment
by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation Equipment
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides,
Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable
Floatation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts,
Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable Floatation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests
and Inflatable Floatation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and
Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides,
Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable
Floatation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts,
Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable Floatation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests
and Inflatable Floatation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and
Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides,
Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable
Floatation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts,
Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable Floatation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests
and Inflatable Floatation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and
Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides,
Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable
Floatation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts,
Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable Floatation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests
and Inflatable Floatation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and
Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides,
Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable
Floatation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts,
Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable Floatation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests
and Inflatable Floatation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and
Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides,
Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable
Floatation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts,
Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable Floatation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests
and Inflatable Floatation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and
Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides,
Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable
Floatation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts,
Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable Floatation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests
and Inflatable Floatation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and
Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides,
Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable
Floatation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation Equipment
by Equipment - Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats,
Life Vests and Inflatable Floatation Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests
and Inflatable Floatation for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Platform - Fixed Wing and
Rotary Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation Equipment
by Platform - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation Equipment
by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Evacuation Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides,
Evacuation Rafts, Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable
Floatation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Aircraft Evacuation
Equipment by Equipment - Escape Slides, Evacuation Rafts,
Ejection Seats, Life Vests and Inflatable Floatation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Evacuation
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955796/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955796/?utm_source=GNW