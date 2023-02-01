Global Plastic Recycling and Additive Technology Market Report 2022: Analysis of Stabilizers, Compatibilizers, Impact Modifiers, and Clarifying Agents

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastic Recycling and Additive Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Additives form an integral part of the polymer recycling industry. They are extensively used to modify the properties of plastic products during the compounding and processing stages.

This study includes discussion about the challenges associated with recycling and the demand for recycled polymers. Four additives - stabilizers, compatibilizers, impact modifiers, and clarifying agents are examined, along with the respective end-use applications of each of the additive types.

The study also identifies growth opportunities in the plastic recycling market along with additives for plastic recycling for key stakeholders in the value chain.

The use of additive technology can be seen in 2 phases:

During the processing of virgin plastic: to improve product attributes by using additives, such as plasticizers, stabilizers, impact modifiers,

processing aids, and flame retardants

processing aids, and flame retardants During plastic recycling: to improve the attributes and grades of recyclates using additives, such as stabilizers, compatibilizers, impact

modifiers,and clarifying agents

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of plastic in the world. It accounts for about 46% of global plastic consumption. Owing to weak legislation and a lack of infrastructure in many countries, plastic waste is heavily mismanaged, with poor collection and recycling rates. With stringent measures and policies regarding plastic recycling, Europe has the highest recycling rates. Europe has set an ambitious target of recycling about 70% of packaging materials by 2030 and plans to achieve the zero landfill goal by 2025.



Plastic additive manufacturers have identified problems associated with recycling and started developing new additives to aid plastic recycling. The shift to circular economic business models will continue to grow and provide opportunities to stakeholders across the value chain.

Key Topics Covered:

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Plastic Recycling and Additive Technology Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Scope

Geographic Scope

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Global Plastic Scenario

Analysis by Plastic Type

Plastic Recycling Value Chain

Plastic Recycling Value Chain Analysis

Mechanical and Chemical Recycling

Problems Associated with Recycling

Analysis by Plastic Type

Plastic Consumption Percentage and Recycling Rate by Region

Plastic Consumption Percentage and Recycling Rate by Region Analysis

Southeast Asian Plastic Recycling Market

Additives for Recycled Plastics Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Additives for Plastic Recycling Analysis

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Investment in the Research and Development of New Additives to Recycle Plastic

Growth Opportunity 2: A Collaborative Approach toward the Circular Economy

Growth Opportunity 3: Additives for Chemical Recycling or Combination Recycling Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyq1uu-plastic?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.