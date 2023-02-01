New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heart Pump Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899610/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Heart Pump Devices Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Heart Pump Devices estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $596 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR



The Heart Pump Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$596 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 15% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories

- Abiomed, Inc.

- Berlin Heart GmbH

- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

- Getinge AB

- Jarvik Heart, Inc.

- Medtronic PLC

- ReliantHeart, Inc.

- SynCardia Systems, LLC

- Teleflex Incorporated

- Terumo Europe NV





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899610/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Product Overview

Heart Pump Device: A Prelude

Heart Pump Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases: A Strong Growth

Driver

Innovations in Heart Pump Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart

Pump Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ventricular Assist Devices

(VADs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Ventricular Assist

Devices (VADs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps

(IABPs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Intra-aortic Balloon

Pumps (IABPs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Total Artificial Heart

(TAH) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Total Artificial Heart

(TAH) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Implantable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Implantable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Implantable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Extracorporeal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Extracorporeal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Extracorporeal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Heart Pump Devices Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Bridge-to-Transplant

(BTT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Bridge-to-Candidacy

(BTC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Destination Therapy (DT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Destination Therapy (DT) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Destination Therapy

(DT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Therapies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Therapies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Therapies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Heart Pump Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart

Pump Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs),

Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart

(TAH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Product -

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps

(IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart (TAH) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ventricular

Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart

Pump Devices by Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Type -

Implantable and Extracorporeal Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable and

Extracorporeal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart

Pump Devices by Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT),

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other

Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Therapy -

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist Devices

(VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial

Heart (TAH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic

Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart (TAH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ventricular

Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Type -

Implantable and Extracorporeal Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable and

Extracorporeal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT),

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other

Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy

(BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Heart Pump Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist Devices

(VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial

Heart (TAH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic

Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart (TAH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ventricular

Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Type -

Implantable and Extracorporeal Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable and

Extracorporeal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT),

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other

Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy

(BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Heart Pump Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist Devices

(VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial

Heart (TAH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic

Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart (TAH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ventricular

Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Type -

Implantable and Extracorporeal Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable and

Extracorporeal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT),

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other

Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy

(BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Heart Pump Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist Devices

(VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial

Heart (TAH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic

Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart (TAH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ventricular

Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Type -

Implantable and Extracorporeal Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable and

Extracorporeal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT),

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other

Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy

(BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Heart Pump Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist Devices

(VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial

Heart (TAH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic

Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart (TAH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ventricular

Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Type -

Implantable and Extracorporeal Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable and

Extracorporeal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT),

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other

Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy

(BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Heart Pump Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist Devices

(VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial

Heart (TAH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic

Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart (TAH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ventricular

Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable and

Extracorporeal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT),

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other

Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy

(BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist Devices

(VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial

Heart (TAH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic

Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart (TAH) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ventricular

Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Type -

Implantable and Extracorporeal Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable and

Extracorporeal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heart Pump Devices by Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT),

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other

Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy

(BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Heart Pump Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart

Pump Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs),

Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart

(TAH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Product -

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps

(IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart (TAH) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ventricular

Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and

Total Artificial Heart (TAH) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart

Pump Devices by Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Type -

Implantable and Extracorporeal Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable and

Extracorporeal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart

Pump Devices by Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT),

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other

Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Heart Pump Devices by Therapy -

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump Devices by

Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Heart Pump Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist

Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total

Artificial Heart (TAH) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heart Pump

Devices by Product - Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs),

Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart

(TAH) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps

(IABPs) and Total Artificial Heart (TAH) for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Heart Pump Devices by Type - Implantable and

Extracorporeal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heart Pump

Devices by Type - Implantable and Extracorporeal Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Heart Pump

Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable and Extracorporeal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Heart Pump Devices by Therapy -

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT), Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC),

Destination Therapy (DT) and Other Therapies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Heart Pump

Devices by Therapy - Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT),

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC), Destination Therapy (DT) and Other

Therapies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899610/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________