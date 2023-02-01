China Pork Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Import Sources 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Pork Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the development of China's economy and rising living standards, the demand for pork in the Chinese market is on the rise. Due to the limited arable land, there is little room for growth in China's local pork production, and China needs to import a large amount of pork every year.



China's pork imports continue to rise in 2018-2020. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, China's pork imports show a decreasing trend in 2021-2022.



In 2021, China imported 3.573 million tons of pork (excluding swine offal), down 17.0% year-on-year, and the import value was US$9.88 billion, down 16.8% year-on-year. in the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 1.210 million tons of pork, down 59.9% year-on-year, and the import value was US$2.52 billion, down 70.8% year-on-year.



The average price of imported pork in China generally showed an upward trend from 2018 to 2021. According to the publisher's analysis, the average price of pork imports in 2021 is US$2761.3 per kg. the average price of China's pork imports in the first three quarters of 2022 is US$2080.1 per kg, down 27.2% year-on-year.



China imports pork from a total of 19 countries in 2021. According to the publisher's analysis, the top five import source countries by import volume are Spain, Brazil, the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, with the cumulative imports of these five countries accounting for 74.7% of the total imports in 2021. Among them, China imported 1.09 million tons of pork from Spain, accounting for 30.7%, and the import value reached US$3.13 billion, accounting for 31.7%.



The two main categories of pork imported by China are fresh or cold pork and frozen pork. Among them, frozen pork is the main species imported by China. 2021 China imported a total of 3.571 million tons of frozen pork, and only about 0.2 million tons of imported pork was fresh or cold pork.

According to the analysis, among the various types of frozen pork, frozen bone-in pork foreleg, pork hind leg and its meat pieces and other frozen pork are the main imported species. 2.508 million tons of other frozen pork and 1.060 million tons of frozen bone-in pork foreleg, pork hind leg and its meat pieces were imported into China in 2021, accounting for 70.2% and 29.7% of the total import volume, respectively.



the publisher expects China's pork imports to continue to rise from 2023-2032 as the COVID-19 outbreak is brought under control and international logistics gradually recover.



Topics covered:

China's Pork Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Pork Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Pork Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Pork Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Pork Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Pork Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Pork Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Pork Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Pork Import?

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 50 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered China

Key Topics Covered:

1 2018-2022 China's Pork Import Analysis

1.1 Scale of China's Pork Import

1.1.1. China's Pork Import Volume Analysis

1.1.2. China's Pork Import Value Analysis

1.1.3. China's Pork Import Price Analysis

1.1.4. Analysis of China's Apparent Pork Consumption

1.1.5. Analysis of Import Dependence of Pork in China

1.2. China's Main Import Sources of Pork

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Fresh or Cold Pork

2.1 Import Volume Analysis of Fresh or Cold Pork

2.2 Import Value Analysis of Fresh or Cold Pork

2.3 Import Price Analysis of Fresh or Cold Pork

2.4 Analysis of Import Types of Fresh or Cold Pork

2.4.1 Analysis of Import Volume of Fresh or Cold Pork by Type

2.4.2. Import Value Analysis of Fresh or Cold Pork by Type

2.4.3. Import Price Analysis of Fresh or Cold Pork by Type

2.5 Analysis of Import Sources of Fresh or Cold Pork

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3 2018-2022 China Frozen Pork Import Analysis

3.1. Frozen Pork Import Volume Analysis

3.2 Frozen Pork Import Value Analysis

3.3. Frozen Pork Import Price Analysis

3.4 Analysis of Import Types of Frozen Pork

3.4.1 Analysis of Import Volume of Various Types of Frozen Pork

3.4.2. Import Value Analysis of Frozen Pork by Type

3.4.3. Analysis of Import Prices of Various Types of Frozen Pork

3.5 Analysis of the Main Import Sources of Frozen Pork

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4 2018-2022 Analysis of Major Import Sources of Pork in China

4.1. Spain Pork Import Analysis

4.2. Brazil Pork Import Analysis

4.3. United States Pork Import Analysis

4.4. Denmark Pork Import Analysis

4.5. Netherlands Pork Import Analysis

4.6. Other Pork Import Analysis



5 2023-2032 China's Import Pork Outlook

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Pork Imports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

5.2 China's Pork Import Forecast, 2023-2032

5.2.1 Import Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

5.2.3. Major Imported Pork Types Forecast

