Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Gear Oils Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Gear Oils estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mineral Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Semi-Synthetic Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Gear Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- ADDINOL Lube Oil GmbH
- Advanced Lubrication Specialities
- Amalie Oil Co.
- Bechem Lubrication Technology, LLC
- Bel-Ray Company LLC
- BP PLC
- Chevron Corporation
- Croda International PLC
- Eni SpA
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Fuchs Petrolub SE
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
- Liqui Moly GmbH
- LUKOIL Lubricants Company
- Morris Lubricants
- Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd
- Penrite Oil
- PetroChina Company Limited
- Phillips 66 Company
- Rock Valley Oil & Chemical Co.
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
- Total SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Gear Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Gear Oils - Market Overview
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Trends - Lubricants
Industrial Gear Oils - Select Trends
Wind Turbine Gear Oils - Latest Trends
Oil Leak - Key Issues
Petroleum Standards
Motor Oil - Latest Technology Advances
Automotive Gears and Transmission Fluid - An Overview
Industrial Gear Oils
Common Lubrication Problems of Gearbox
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Gear Oils by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mineral Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Mineral Oil by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Mineral Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Synthetic Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Semi-Synthetic Oil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Synthetic Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Synthetic Oil by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bio-Based Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Bio-Based Oil by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Bio-Based Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Gear Oils Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Gear Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Active Players in United States
Gearbox Lubricant Selection in the US - Indicators
Gear Oil Labeling Requirements in California
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic
Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Active Players in Canada
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil,
Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing,
Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Gear Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Active Players in Japan
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic
Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Gear Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Active Players in China
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic
Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Gear Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Gear Oils by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil,
Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing,
Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Gear Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Active Players in France
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil,
Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing,
Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Gear Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Active Players in Germany
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil,
Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing,
Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Active Players in Italy
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic
Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Gear Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Active Players in United Kingdom
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic
Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Active Players in Spain
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic
Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gear
Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction,
Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Active Players in Russia
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil,
Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based
Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by Base Oil -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gear Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing,
Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Active Players in Rest of Europe
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Gear Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base
Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and
Bio-Based Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by
Base Oil - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Gear Oils by End-Use - Transportation,
Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gear Oils by
End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining,
Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Gear Oils Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gear Oils by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gear Oils by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gear Oils by Base Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil,
Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gear Oils by Base
Oil - Mineral Oil, Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and
Bio-Based Oil Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by
Base Oil - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mineral Oil,
Semi-Synthetic Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-Based Oil for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Gear Oils by End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing,
Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gear Oils by
End-Use - Transportation, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining,
Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Gear Oils by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
