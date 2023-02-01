New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fog Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819155/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Fog Computing Market to Reach $372.2 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fog Computing estimated at US$147.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$372.2 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.3% over the period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.9% CAGR and reach US$246.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Fog Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- ARM Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GE Digital
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nebbiolo Technologies, Inc.
- PrismTech Corporation
- Schneider Electric Software LLC
- Toshiba Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819155/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Fog Computing: A Market Insight
Rising Applications of IoT Play a Central Role in Expansion of
Fog Computing
Healthcare Reimbursement Systems in the US Leaves a Major
Impact on Fog Computing
Cloud Computing: An Overview
Fog Computing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Global Mobile Edge Computing Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Low Latency Requirement and Bandwidth Limitations of Apps Drive
Demand for Fog Computing
Greater Awareness of Data Security and Real-Time Operations
Propel Market Growth
Smart Manufacturing Application Dominates the Market
Growth in M2M Communication Offer Opportunities for
Organizations to Adopt Fog Computing
Security, Privacy, and Authentication Issues: A Major Setback
for Fog Computing
Inadequate Skilled Workforce and Lack of Standardization Limits
the Market Growth
Fog Computing: Key Challenges
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fog Computing: A Definition
Fog Computing: Pros and Cons
Applications of Fog Computing
Key Difference: Fog Computing and Cloud Computing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Fog Computing Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Energy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security & Emergencies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Security & Emergencies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Home Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Building & Home
Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connected Health by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Connected Health by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fog Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Hardware
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy,
Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies, Building &
Home Automation, Connected Health and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy,
Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies, Building &
Home Automation, Connected Health and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Fog Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy,
Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies, Building &
Home Automation, Connected Health and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Fog Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy,
Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies, Building &
Home Automation, Connected Health and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Fog Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy,
Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies, Building &
Home Automation, Connected Health and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Fog Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy,
Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies, Building &
Home Automation, Connected Health and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Fog Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fog Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fog Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart
Energy, Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies,
Building & Home Automation, Connected Health and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy,
Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies, Building &
Home Automation, Connected Health and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Fog Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Hardware
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fog
Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy,
Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies, Building &
Home Automation, Connected Health and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fog Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fog Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart
Energy, Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies,
Building & Home Automation, Connected Health and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Fog Computing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fog Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fog Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart
Energy, Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies,
Building & Home Automation, Connected Health and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fog Computing by Offering - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and
Hardware for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fog Computing by Application - Smart Manufacturing, Smart
Energy, Transportation & Logistics, Security & Emergencies,
Building & Home Automation, Connected Health and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Fog Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart
Manufacturing, Smart Energy, Transportation & Logistics,
Security & Emergencies, Building & Home Automation, Connected
Health and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819155/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Fog Computing Market to Reach $372.2 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fog Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819155/?utm_source=GNW