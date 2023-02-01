New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS Anti-Jamming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for GPS Anti-Jamming estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2022-2030. Military & Government Grade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial Grade segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The GPS Anti-Jamming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- BAE Systems PLC
- Cobham PLC
- Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
- Harris Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mayflower Communications Company Inc.
- NovAtel, Inc.
- Raytheon Company
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Thales Group)
- The Boeing Company
- u-blox AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Anti-Jamming Market for GPS: A Prelude
GPS Anti-Jamming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Best Anti-Jam Solutions in the Market
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surge in Adoption of GPS in Military Applications Offers
Immense Growth Opportunities
Global Military GPS-GNSS Devices Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Continuous Efforts to Enhance Overall GPS Infrastructure Lay a
Strong Foundation for Market Growth
Escalating Demand for GPS-Integrated UAVs and Systems Augurs
Well for GPS Anti-Jamming Market
Global UAVs Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Year 2018,
2020, 2022 and 2024
Cost and Performance Advantages of GPS Anti-Jamming Solutions
Lead to Increasing Demand for GPS Anti-Jammers
Challenges
GPS Spoofing Attacks Threatens Anti-Jamming Market for GPS
Older GPS Receivers Incompatible With Newer Technologies:
Another Major Growth Restraint
Availability of PTAN: An Effective Substitute of GPS to Hinder
Market Growth
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Anti-Jamming Market for GPS: Definition
Evolution of GPS Anti-Jamming Technology
Anti-Jamming Market for GPS by Applications
Flight Control
Surveillance & Reconnaissance
Position, Navigation & Timing
Targeting
Casualty Evacuation
Other Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surveillance &
Reconnaissance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Surveillance &
Reconnaissance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flight Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Flight Control by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Flight Control by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Position, Navigation & Timing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Position, Navigation &
Timing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Position, Navigation &
Timing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Targeting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Targeting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Targeting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Casualty Evacuation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Casualty Evacuation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Casualty Evacuation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World GPS Anti-Jamming Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military & Government Grade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Military & Government Grade
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Military & Government
Grade by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Grade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Commercial Grade by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Grade by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
GPS Anti-Jamming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance,
Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting,
Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position,
Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and
Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by Receiver
Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance,
Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting,
Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position,
Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and
Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial
Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
GPS Anti-Jamming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance,
Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting,
Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position,
Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and
Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial
Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
GPS Anti-Jamming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance,
Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting,
Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position,
Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and
Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial
Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
GPS Anti-Jamming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance,
Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting,
Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position,
Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and
Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial
Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
GPS Anti-Jamming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance,
Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting,
Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position,
Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and
Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial
Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
GPS Anti-Jamming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GPS Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance &
Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing,
Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position,
Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
GPS Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade
and Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial
Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance,
Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting,
Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position,
Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and
Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial
Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
GPS Anti-Jamming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance,
Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting,
Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position,
Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and
Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by Receiver
Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GPS Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance &
Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing,
Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming
by Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GPS Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government
Grade and Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming
by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial
Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
GPS Anti-Jamming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GPS Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance &
Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing,
Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position,
Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GPS Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government
Grade and Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial
Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for GPS Anti-Jamming
by Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GPS Anti-Jamming by Application - Surveillance &
Reconnaissance, Flight Control, Position, Navigation & Timing,
Targeting, Casualty Evacuation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming by
Application - Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Flight Control,
Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for GPS Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Military & Government
Grade and Commercial Grade - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for GPS Anti-Jamming
by Receiver Type - Military & Government Grade and Commercial
Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for GPS
Anti-Jamming by Receiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS Anti-Jamming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW