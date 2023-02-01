New York, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS Anti-Jamming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818413/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for GPS Anti-Jamming estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2022-2030. Military & Government Grade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial Grade segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The GPS Anti-Jamming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

- BAE Systems PLC

- Cobham PLC

- Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

- Harris Corporation

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Mayflower Communications Company Inc.

- NovAtel, Inc.

- Raytheon Company

- Rockwell Collins, Inc.

- Thales Group)

- The Boeing Company

- u-blox AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Anti-Jamming Market for GPS: A Prelude

GPS Anti-Jamming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Global Anti-Jamming Antenna Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Best Anti-Jam Solutions in the Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Adoption of GPS in Military Applications Offers

Immense Growth Opportunities

Global Military GPS-GNSS Devices Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Continuous Efforts to Enhance Overall GPS Infrastructure Lay a

Strong Foundation for Market Growth

Escalating Demand for GPS-Integrated UAVs and Systems Augurs

Well for GPS Anti-Jamming Market

Global UAVs Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Year 2018,

2020, 2022 and 2024

Cost and Performance Advantages of GPS Anti-Jamming Solutions

Lead to Increasing Demand for GPS Anti-Jammers

Challenges

GPS Spoofing Attacks Threatens Anti-Jamming Market for GPS

Older GPS Receivers Incompatible With Newer Technologies:

Another Major Growth Restraint

Availability of PTAN: An Effective Substitute of GPS to Hinder

Market Growth

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Anti-Jamming Market for GPS: Definition

Evolution of GPS Anti-Jamming Technology

Anti-Jamming Market for GPS by Applications

Flight Control

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Position, Navigation & Timing

Targeting

Casualty Evacuation

Other Applications



IV. COMPETITION

