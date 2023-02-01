Toll Brothers Named #1 Home Builder on Fortune Magazine’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies® List

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has been named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in the 2023 Fortune magazine survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the eighth year the company has achieved this honor.



To determine the best-regarded companies, Fortune and its partner Korn Ferry conducted the 2023 survey with 645 of the world’s highest-revenue companies across 52 industries and 27 countries. Executives, directors, and Wall Street analysts were asked to rate companies in their own industries on nine criteria, ranging from investment value, financial soundness and quality of management, to quality of products, innovation, social responsibility and people management.

“We are proud to once again be honored as the #1 Home Builder on the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list,” said Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Toll Brothers. “All of us at Toll Brothers are focused on upholding our reputation for quality, value, and service built over the past 56 years. I would like to thank every Toll Brothers employee for their commitment to excellence and to serving our customers. We appreciate this tremendous recognition within the home building industry and the larger business community.”

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL."

